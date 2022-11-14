ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals

Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Duluthian Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars

This is sad news for Duluthians: actor and Duluth native Daniel Durant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Monday night (November 14th). He made it pretty far but we would have loved for him to win!. In case you didn't know, the actor joined the cast of Dancing...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday

DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake

McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies

CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced. Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing. According to a news release from...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case

CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
CARLTON, MN
