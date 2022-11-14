Read full article on original website
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Duluthian Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars
This is sad news for Duluthians: actor and Duluth native Daniel Durant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Monday night (November 14th). He made it pretty far but we would have loved for him to win!. In case you didn't know, the actor joined the cast of Dancing...
What’s Going On With This Deer Spotted Near Cloquet? We Asked The DNR
My friend Lori posted a picture of a deer she saw at her home in Cloquet. It appears to have a large sack on the front of it and looks unwell. She asked the question, what's going on with this deer?. A lot of people speculated that it might be...
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday
DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College President Dies
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - Stephanie Hammitt, the President of the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, died at the age of 60 on Monday, the college announced. Hammitt served as the President of the college for 30 years before her passing. According to a news release from...
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Gun During Bar Closing Time In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police have arrested a suspect who they say fired a gun during bar closing time in the downtown area early Sunday morning. Officers with the DPD were already in the area of the 100-block of West First Street when they heard someone shooting a gun just after 2 a.m., sending several people running.
Family Suspects Foul Play In Missing Carlton Man Case
CARLTON, Minn. — The family of the Carlton man, who’s been missing for more than two weeks says they suspect foul play. 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen October 25. The family expressed their concerns to the Duluth News Tribune and said they called off a search for him last weekend because of the deer hunting season.
Man avoids prison for drunk driving crash that killed former Hibbing city official
An Iron Range man was sentenced for a drunk driving crash that killed a former chair of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce in August. Michael Miller, 40, of rural Virginia, was sentenced to a year in jail and seven years of supervised probation and a year of jail time for the crash that killed Joni Dahl, 39.
Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man
The body of missing Lucas Dudden is believed to have been found in an Aitkin County lake. The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the body found in the waters of Rat Lake is that of Dudden. It followed an "extensive land and water search" for the 38-year-old...
