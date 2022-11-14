ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man, 71, dies after hit-and-run crash on Nov. 4, police say

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

A man died Sunday as a result of the injuries he sustained after being hit by a car while riding his bike on the morning of Friday, Nov. 4, police said.

Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach, was riding his bike in a crosswalk near the intersection of Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue in Central Long Beach around 6:22 a.m on Nov. 4 when a white sedan traveling westbound on Anaheim Street failed to stop, hitting him before fleeing the scene, police said.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, Rivera was being treated by Long Beach fire personnel before he was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Rivera remained in the hospital until he died on Nov. 13, police said.

The driver responsible for the crash has not been identified and police said detectives are working to determine if the sedan driver ran a red light.

It is unknown if speed, distracted driving or impaired driving were factors in the collision, police said, and anyone who may have witness the crash is urger to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers.”

The post Man, 71, dies after hit-and-run crash on Nov. 4, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

