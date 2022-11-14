ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3Owl_0jAUQ1zQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Some states experience extreme temperatures , whether they be hot or cold . For example, Death Valley in California has reached temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The world record, which was recorded in Death Valley, was 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

Texas is no stranger to extreme temperatures . And while the state isn't exactly known for its cold winters, there have been some super chilly nights.

Concho Valley Homepage reported that the coldest night in Texas history was recorded in the city of Tulia in Swisher County. The temperature was a frigid 23 degrees below zero on February 12,1899.

Here are some of the lowest temperatures ever recorded in Texas:

  • Abilene: 16 below zero set in 1899
  • Austin: 2 below zero set in 1949
  • Beaumont: 10 degrees set in 1906
  • Brownsville: 12 degrees set in 1899
  • Corpus Christi: 11 degrees set in 1899
  • Dallas/Fort Worth: 8 below zero set in 1899
  • Del Rio: 10 degrees set in 1989
  • El Paso: 8 below zero set in 1962
  • Galveston: 8 degrees set in 1899
  • Houston: 5 degrees set in 1930 and 1940
  • Lubbock: 17 below zero set in 1933
  • Midland/Odessa: 11 below zero set in 1985
  • San Antonio: 0 degrees set in 1949
  • San Angelo: 4 below zero set in 1989
  • Waco: 5 below zero set in 1949 and 1899
  • Wichita Falls: 12 below zero set in 1947

Comments / 1

Related
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly

Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas

Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas

If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
K-Fox 95.5

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
travelawaits.com

8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas

It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy