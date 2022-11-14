This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History

Photo: Getty Images

Some states experience extreme temperatures , whether they be hot or cold . For example, Death Valley in California has reached temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The world record, which was recorded in Death Valley, was 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

Texas is no stranger to extreme temperatures . And while the state isn't exactly known for its cold winters, there have been some super chilly nights.

Concho Valley Homepage reported that the coldest night in Texas history was recorded in the city of Tulia in Swisher County. The temperature was a frigid 23 degrees below zero on February 12,1899.

Here are some of the lowest temperatures ever recorded in Texas: