Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police said.

Paramedics were sent to Adams Boulevard and Maple Avenue, which is in the same general area, at 9:34 a.m. on a report of a shooting, and they took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.