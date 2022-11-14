ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZfw8_0jAUPuyZ00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation.

The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers went to the location on a report of  female with a gun, police said.

Paramedics were sent to Adams Boulevard and Maple Avenue, which is in the same general area, at 9:34 a.m. on a report of a shooting, and they took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Torrance police search for burglary suspect on roof of Nordstrom at Del Amo Fashion Center

The Torrance Police Department was at the Del Amo Fashion Center investigating a suspected burglary Thursday. According to police, they responded around 2:10 a.m. to a call for a burglary occurring at one of the businesses at the Del Amo. It was unclear which business it was. Several officers were on the roof of Nordstrom at the mall around 6:32 a.m. searching for the burglar.Due to police activity, Fashion Way was closed between Hawthorne Boulevard and Amie Avenue in Torrance temporarily. Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.  Around 6:45 a.m. police told CBSLA that one person was taken into custody in connection to the crime. The suspect's identity has not yet been released. 
TORRANCE, CA
Key News Network

3-Hour Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Crash

Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen white Kia that traveled along multiple freeways and entered multiple counties Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, just after 1:00 a.m. The suspect led California Highway Patrol and LAPD on a pursuit that lasted three hours. The pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods

The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Woman found dead in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Officer-involved shooting reported in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A shooting in Los Angeles involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of a female with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy