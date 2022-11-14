Driver killed in crash into tree off Pontiac Trail, Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office investigating

LYON TWP. (WWJ) -- The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash, early Monday morning in Lyon Township.

According to the sheriff's office, Seth Lowry of Whitmore Lake was driving a 2022 Kia Niro, at around 4:45 a.m., when it drifted off the right side of Pontiac Trail, near Willow Lane, and hit a tree.

Lowry, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene

Lowry was the only person in the vehicle, and investigators determined he was not wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

The sheriff's office said that alcohol and drug use do appear to be factors in the crash, which is being investigated by the OCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit.

No further information was released.