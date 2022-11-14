Portland Hiring 911 Dispatchers

Are you looking for a meaningful career in a fast-paced environment, where you are helping to make your community a safer place? The Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) is hiring 911 dispatchers to join our team.

“Our 911/Bureau of Emergency Communications staff are true heroes,” said Mingus Mapps, Commissioner-In-Charge of BOEC. “BOEC staff are on the front lines, helping people on their hardest days. Call intake and dispatch are critical in navigating our public safety system and saving peoples’ lives.”

Applications open today and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022.

Visit https://www.portland.gov/911/workfor911 or here to apply.

“We are creating a workforce that represents our community,” said Melanie Payne, BOEC’s training and development manager. “If you are interested in launching an exciting and lifelong career, where you can make a difference, please attend one of the information sessions to learn more.”

No previous experience with emergency communications is required. We provide a comprehensive paid training program with classroom learning, simulation exercises, support from an experienced coach, and daily performance feedback.

To qualify, applicants must:

Have a high school diploma or GED;

Be at least 18 years old at the time of hire;

Pass a typing test netting 40 words per minute with 90 percent accuracy; and

Pass a background and psychological assessment.

Questions? Attend virtual information sessions at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 or 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; or an in-person session at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at the North Portland Library, 512 N, Killingsworth St., Portland OR 97217.

Source: City of Portland