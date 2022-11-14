This Is The Coldest Night In Texas History
Some states experience extreme temperatures , whether they be hot or cold . For example, Death Valley in California has reached temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The world record, which was recorded in Death Valley, was 134 degrees Fahrenheit.
Texas is no stranger to extreme temperatures . And while the state isn't exactly known for its cold winters, there have been some super chilly nights.
Concho Valley Homepage reported that the coldest night in Texas history was recorded in the city of Tulia in Swisher County. The temperature was a frigid 23 degrees below zero on February 12,1899.
Here are some of the lowest temperatures ever recorded in Texas:
- Abilene: 16 below zero set in 1899
- Austin: 2 below zero set in 1949
- Beaumont: 10 degrees set in 1906
- Brownsville: 12 degrees set in 1899
- Corpus Christi: 11 degrees set in 1899
- Dallas/Fort Worth: 8 below zero set in 1899
- Del Rio: 10 degrees set in 1989
- El Paso: 8 below zero set in 1962
- Galveston: 8 degrees set in 1899
- Houston: 5 degrees set in 1930 and 1940
- Lubbock: 17 below zero set in 1933
- Midland/Odessa: 11 below zero set in 1985
- San Antonio: 0 degrees set in 1949
- San Angelo: 4 below zero set in 1989
- Waco: 5 below zero set in 1949 and 1899
- Wichita Falls: 12 below zero set in 1947
Comments / 79