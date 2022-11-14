ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sahan Journal

Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.

Over a dozen Amazon workers and a handful of supporters staged a walkout Tuesday morning at an Eagan warehouse, protesting a planned elimination of their midday shifts. The workers say about 30 employees at the Amazon Delivery Station Warehouse location are facing layoffs because they can’t switch to late-night shifts. Their last day of work is November 12.
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
NBC Los Angeles

Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs

Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
