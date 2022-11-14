Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Staying Consistent with B-Cut Times
COLLEGE STATION/DALLAS, TEX. – The Razorback swimmers completed day two of the Art Adamson Invitationals with a finishing score of 305. Alabama, LSU, USC, and Texas A&M all sit at the top of the leaderboard, while Arkansas is in the fifth spot. “Today was another successful day Luciana got...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Neighbors Earns Win No. 100 at Arkansas with 80-59 Win Over Kent State
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball led for all but two minutes in Thursday’s game against Kent State, as the Razorbacks cruised to an 80-59 victory. That win marks Neighbors’ 100th at Arkansas to help the Razorbacks start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2019. Samara Spencer (22) and Erynn Barnum (20) both dropped 20-point games in the victory.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Rally for B-Cut Times on Day One
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Razorback swimmers finished day one of the Art Adamson Invitational by posting a team score of 124. Arkansas currently sits in fifth place, trailing Alabama, LSU, USC and Texas A&M. “We started off day one strong with lots of finals swims, season bests and...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Celebrates Native American Heritage Month Thursday
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (3-0) will kick off festivities of celebrating Native American Heritage Month, as the Razorbacks host Kent State (1-1) on Thursday. The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. GAME INFORMATION. Date: Thursday, Nov. 17. Time: 7...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Sweep Tigers, Watson Gets 100th Win
In their first match in 10 days, the Razorbacks came out with a vengeance and made quick work of the Missouri Tigers with a sweep, the team’s first-ever win in Columbia. The victory put Arkansas at 16-8 on the season overall and 7-7 in SEC play. It was also head coach Jason Watson’s 100th in his time at Arkansas and 300th in his career.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Travels Down to Texas for Mid-season Invitationals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The #19 Arkansas swimming team will travel to College Station, Texas to compete in the Art Adamson Invitational, which will span from Wednesday, Nov 16 through Friday, Nov. 18. The Art Adamson Invitationals, hosted by the #22 Texas A&M Aggies, features two top 10 teams. Swimming...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Ben Shearer named SEC Freshman Runner of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Razorback Ben Shearer earned the 2022 SEC Freshman Runner of the Year accolade as voted upon by conference coaches and announced by the league office on Tuesday. Shearer, from The Woodlands, Texas, becomes the first Arkansas recipient of the men’s honor since Matt Young in 2017...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#SigningStories: Taliah Scott
Taliah Scott | G | 5-9 | Orange Park, Fla. | St. Johns Country Day School. #SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors. We began recruiting Taliah Scott 12 years ago. No, we weren’t sending her underclass mail, as she was entering pre-K. No,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #9 Arkansas vs South Dakota State
Who: #9/10 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1, 0-0 Summit League) What: This will be the 500th men’s basketball game played in Bud Walton Arena. When: Wednesday – Nov. 16 – 7:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena /...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Land 2nd 5-Star in Baye Fall
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas men’s basketball landed its second 5-star prospect of the early signing period as Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced the signing of Baye Fall Tuesday afternoon. Fall, a 6-10 center, is a consensus 5-Star, top-20 prospect in the country. He is additionally listed as one...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#SigningStories: Cristina Sánchez
#SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors. Some relationships are years in the making. Some are just weeks. It all comes down to timing. Timing was perfect in Christina Sánchez becoming a Razorback. The phone call was the point of ignition, a long-time relationship...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Nick Smith Jr., on Wooden Award Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback freshman Nick Smith Jr., was named to the John R. Wooden Award, presented by Wendy’s, preseason Top 50 Watch List for the men’s basketball Player of the Year. The candidates were announced on ESPN’s SportsCenter and on ESPN.com. The players were chosen by...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Earn Program-Record Graduation Success Rate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second straight year, University of Arkansas student-athletes have combined to earn the top graduation success rate (GSR) in the history of the Razorback program according to a report released this week by the NCAA. Razorback student-athletes that entered school in 2015 earned a GSR of 87 percent, the highest GSR in school history, besting the previous program record of 85 percent accomplished in the previous two years.
