In their first match in 10 days, the Razorbacks came out with a vengeance and made quick work of the Missouri Tigers with a sweep, the team’s first-ever win in Columbia. The victory put Arkansas at 16-8 on the season overall and 7-7 in SEC play. It was also head coach Jason Watson’s 100th in his time at Arkansas and 300th in his career.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO