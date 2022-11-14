Read full article on original website
Firefighters Battled Fire in Windsor Locks
Firefighters put out a fire at Ahlstrom on Canal Bank Road in Windsor Locks on Thursday. A Facebook post from the Windsor Locks Fire Department said they, along with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and Enfield Firefighters Local 3912, responded. The Warehouse Point Fire Department said in a post on...
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
Residents Asked to Keep Doors, Windows Closed as Crews Battle Scrapyard Fire in Connecticut
An early morning scrapyard fire on Pequot Road in Montville is now under control. Crews were at the scrapyard for several hours Wednesday working to put out the fire. Residents and employees in the area are being asked to keep all doors and windows closed, avoid going outside if possible and not use A/C systems if it is not necessary to limit exposure to smoke.
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
Naugatuck Animal Control: Severely emaciated french bulldog mix found off Route 8
WARNING: Some may find the images in this article to be disturbing. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A severely emaciated french bulldog mix was found off Route 8 on Nov. 9, according to Naugatuck Animal Control. Beacon Falls Department of Transportation workers spotted the black male dog while they were cleaning up the area of Route […]
32-Year-Old CT Woman Killed In I-84 Crash In East Hartford
A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed on I-84 after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and hit the back of a parked tractor-trailer. The Hartford County crash happened around 9:05 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16 on I-84 in East Hartford, said the Connecticut State Police. The crash took place when...
I-95 north closed in Groton because a box truck ended up down an embankment
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north in Groton was shut down after a box truck ended up down an embankment. State police said the highway was closed at exit 88. There’s no word on injuries or a cause. For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map...
Trumbull News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire
2022-11-15@8:40pm–#Trumbull CT– It was just food burning on the stove, no fire in the 400 block of Shelton Road. Firefighters are assisting in ventilating the home.
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
On the Trail
Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton
(WFSB) - State transportation officials said crashes impacted highways in several areas on Wednesday morning. In Wethersfield, Interstate-91 northbound was congested between exits 23 and 25 because of a two-vehicle crash. A backup of 6.7 miles was reported, which extended back to Cromwell. The highway’s two right lanes were closed. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
Rocky Hill Man Cited In 6-Vehicle Crash On I-91 In Wethersfield
A driver was cited for traffic violations following a crash that involved six vehicles on I-91 in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Wethersfield at about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400 driven by 66-year-old Michael Emons, of...
Body found in river off Water Street in Indian Orchard
Springfield Police were called to Water Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city after receiving a call about a body in the water.
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
A Bluewater Cruising Journey: Deltaville, VA, to Groton, CT
Question, what happens when an offshore fisherman buys a 41-foot trawler? Answer: you bet he’s taking it offshore. Previously I wrote about my solo delivery of my trawler Pelican from Deltaville to Chincoteague, VA, over a two-day trip with a stop in Cape Charles (published in the September issue of PropTalk). That was just the sea trial - this was my bluewater cruising adventure.
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police
Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
COVID Relief Available From CARES
The Town of Old Saybrook has money available for residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,500 in aid to offset financial stress caused by the pandemic. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 9. The Old Saybrook Committee for Active Revery Efforts in Saybrook...
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
