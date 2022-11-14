ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Battled Fire in Windsor Locks

Firefighters put out a fire at Ahlstrom on Canal Bank Road in Windsor Locks on Thursday. A Facebook post from the Windsor Locks Fire Department said they, along with the Warehouse Point Fire Department and Enfield Firefighters Local 3912, responded. The Warehouse Point Fire Department said in a post on...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Cat café opens in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Culinary Mishap, No Fire

2022-11-15@8:40pm–#Trumbull CT– It was just food burning on the stove, no fire in the 400 block of Shelton Road. Firefighters are assisting in ventilating the home.
TRUMBULL, CT
zip06.com

On the Trail

Ineze Gailis looks over the artwork for sale at the studio of Martha Link Walsh on Nov. 13. The Shoreline Arts Alliance’s annual Shoreline Arts Trail invited the public to visit participating art studios in Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Nov. 12 and 13. For more information about the...
MADISON, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton

(WFSB) - State transportation officials said crashes impacted highways in several areas on Wednesday morning. In Wethersfield, Interstate-91 northbound was congested between exits 23 and 25 because of a two-vehicle crash. A backup of 6.7 miles was reported, which extended back to Cromwell. The highway’s two right lanes were closed. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
GROTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
proptalk.com

A Bluewater Cruising Journey: Deltaville, VA, to Groton, CT

Question, what happens when an offshore fisherman buys a 41-foot trawler? Answer: you bet he’s taking it offshore. Previously I wrote about my solo delivery of my trawler Pelican from Deltaville to Chincoteague, VA, over a two-day trip with a stop in Cape Charles (published in the September issue of PropTalk). That was just the sea trial - this was my bluewater cruising adventure.
GROTON, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects

Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Chicopee River In Springfield: Police

Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Chicopee River in Springfield, according to Springfield Police's Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh. Police responded to a report of a body in the river in the 300 block of Water Street around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Walsh said on Twitter.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
zip06.com

COVID Relief Available From CARES

The Town of Old Saybrook has money available for residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible residents can receive up to $1,500 in aid to offset financial stress caused by the pandemic. The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 9. The Old Saybrook Committee for Active Revery Efforts in Saybrook...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
i95 ROCK

A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven

Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
NEW HAVEN, CT

