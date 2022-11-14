Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Related
1037thegame.com
House, Daniels receives award recognition
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House was nominated for the Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in the country. Only 51 of the 1,500 assistant coaches throughout Division I football are nominated for the award. Also, quarterback Jaydon Daniels has been named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and the Walter Camp Award, which goes to the top quarterback and top offensive player respectively.
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
Former Ragin' Cajuns' Pitcher Called Up to the Majors
Former Cajun, Hogan Harris has been called up to the Majors by the Oakland A's.
1037thegame.com
McNeese’s McElroy received Southland Players of the Week
McNeese’s Marcus McElroy, Jr., Nicholls’ Eli Ennis, and Southeastern’s Riley Callaghan are the winners of the Southland Conference’s football weekly awards for the 11th week of the season, as announced by the conference office Monday. Offensive Player of the Week: Marcus McElroy, Jr., McNeese – RB...
1037thegame.com
Perkins named SEC Player of the Week
The LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week for week 11 after his monumental performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday. The true freshman tied the school’s sack record with four in what was one of the best all-around games for a Tiger’s...
State of the LSU Linebacker Room
It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
1037thegame.com
Kenneth Almendares named Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week
Louisiana’s Kenneth Almendares was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 10 after connecting on five field goals during the Cajuns’ 36-17 victory over Georgia Southern at home last Thursday. The Clute, Texas native tied the school record for the most...
Photo Shows Umpire in Lafayette Towering Over Coaches [PHOTOS]
I wouldn't argue with him. A baseball reporter for D1Baseball, Kendall Rogers, Tweeted out a photo from the UL and LSU baseball scrimmages over the weekend in Lafayette and you can see that one umpire towered over everyone else. As the coaches and umpires came together at home plate prior...
1037thegame.com
LSUE overpowered Centenary Sunday evening
LSU Eunice Men’s Basketball extended its hot start to the campaign with an 81-65 victory over Centenary College JV on Sunday at the HPRE Center. The Bengals are now 5-0 to start the season and this is the third time in the last five years that they have gotten off to a hot start.
Scott, Carencro Fire Chiefs Place Bet on High School Football Playoff
A high school football rematch leads to a friendly wager between two fire chiefs.
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
stmarynow.com
Berwick, Patterson win first-round playoff games
Passers turned rushers in Friday’s bi-regional prep football playoff games, and in one case, a rusher turned big-strike passer. While Berwick’s Jayden Milton powered his way to 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Cru Bella rushed for two scores in a 38-26 Panther win at Jewel Sumner of Kentwood in Non-Select Division III.
1037thegame.com
Acadiana Musician Nominated For Grammy
Congratulations to Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha Chas. They’ve been nominated for a Grammy for the best Regional Roots Album. Their Latest release “Lucky Man” got the nod. I had the pleasure of working with them at Downtown Alive several years ago. Their energetic brand of Zydeco is infectious, to say the least.
houmatimes.com
Area Marching Bands have successful shows at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship
Nine area high school marching bands performed at the Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Lafayette. Thirty-six bands from across Louisiana competed. Four of our local schools placed in the top 10 Louisiana State Marching Bands. First place Grand Champions was the Central Lafourche Trojan Lancer Band! Also placing were: 5th place, Terrebonne High School; 6th place, South Lafourche High School; 9th place H.L. Bourgeois High School.
1037thegame.com
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Are Coming to Lafayette
Lyle Lovett is bringing his iconic show to Lafayette, Louisiana. The Texas based singer will be at the Heymann Center on February 24, 2023. His style of music blends country, blues, jazz, and gospel. His career has spanned decades. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18, 2023 at 10 am...
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Katt Williams Is Coming to Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Comedy legend and actor Katt Williams will perform in Baton Rouge on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. He will take the stage at 8:00pm and perform a brand-new show. Katt Williams has 20+ year career that...
999ktdy.com
Shoppers Value Confirms Closure of Ambassador Caffery Location
The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location of discount grocer Shoppers Value has officially closed. That leaves the Baton Rouge-based discount grocer with only one Lafayette location open for business. The chain's location on Moss Street will remain open for Lafayette area customers. According to reports the death knell for the Ambassador...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project
Louisiana officials are working to dispel misinformation that has prompted truck drivers and the state attorney general to voice last-minute complaints about traffic due to planned lane closures for an Interstate 10 widening project in Baton Rouge. The Louisiana Legislature’s Joint Highway Priority Construction Committee convened Thursday and heard from truck drivers concerned about the […] The post Fear of Baton Rouge traffic drives misinformation on I-10 expansion project appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Comments / 0