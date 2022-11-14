The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is calling attention to an uptick in children getting their hands on benzonatate, a prescription cough suppressant. In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, the FDA said there were more than 3,500 cases of unintentional exposures to the drug between 2010 and 2018. The FDA noted that most of those cases involved children 0 to 5 years old.

