wmar2news
RSV hospitalizations for older adults exceed pre-pandemic levels, CDC says
Older adults are catching RSV at higher rates higher than normal. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says about six out of every 100,000 seniors have been hospitalized with RSV. That’s about 10-times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is generally an uptick in RSV cases in...
wmar2news
FDA: More children gaining access to potentially dangerous cough suppressant
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is calling attention to an uptick in children getting their hands on benzonatate, a prescription cough suppressant. In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, the FDA said there were more than 3,500 cases of unintentional exposures to the drug between 2010 and 2018. The FDA noted that most of those cases involved children 0 to 5 years old.
