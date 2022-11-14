ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

knpr

Shut up and drink: Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas turns 30

Nevadans live in a state that, if you didn’t know better, you’d sometimes think was built yesterday. It’s not always easy to find homes that are older than a decade; we have constant builds or renewals on the Strip; and our roads are being remade incessantly. So...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Country Star Brings Back Las Vegas Strip Residency

The covid pandemic has had devastating effects on many industries since it arrived in February 2020 including a shutdown of Las Vegas hotels and casinos. Covid postponements and cancellations of concerts and shows have been an issue for Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos, performers and fans since the pandemic began.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas

On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

UPCOMING EVENTS: Tribal pow-wow, LGBTQ meet-up, a poker run and more.

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow is this weekend at Petrack Park. Free admission. Be part of a spiritual celebration of culture and heritage through dance, drumming, craftsmanship and pageantry of traditional regalia from tribes all over the West. Native American crafts, music, food, gourd and Aztec dancers. Daily raffles and Sunday 50/50. Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit pahrumppowwow.com for more information.
PAHRUMP, NV
vegas24seven.com

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas

The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency – Kelly Clinton

Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency. Kelly Clinton starring The Sit In will regale audiences in addition to other shows. Tuscany Suites & Casino is the place for top entertainment for both locals and visitors. Singer, actress, and comedienne Kelly Clinton will debut her new residency with her show, The Sit-In beginning on Sunday, Nov. 20, through Feb. 12, 2023. Her residency will continue with special guests, music, and humor every Sunday.
travelweekly.com

Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?

Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
LAS VEGAS, NV

