Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
knpr
Shut up and drink: Double Down Saloon in Las Vegas turns 30
Nevadans live in a state that, if you didn’t know better, you’d sometimes think was built yesterday. It’s not always easy to find homes that are older than a decade; we have constant builds or renewals on the Strip; and our roads are being remade incessantly. So...
Huge Country Star Brings Back Las Vegas Strip Residency
The covid pandemic has had devastating effects on many industries since it arrived in February 2020 including a shutdown of Las Vegas hotels and casinos. Covid postponements and cancellations of concerts and shows have been an issue for Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos, performers and fans since the pandemic began.
Las Vegas Weekly
Emo Nite resumes its groundbreaking Zouk Nightclub residency in Las Vegas
Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca aren’t DJs, musicians or producers. They’re the engineers of the party known as Emo Nite, a cultural phenomenon with which Las Vegas is suddenly very familiar. Not being a DJ duo didn’t stop Emo Nite from landing a residency at Zouk Nightclub at...
Las Vegas Weekly
Every night feels like industry night at Las Vegas’ new Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera
A Mexican steakhouse laser-focused on top-notch ingredients, farm-to-glass cocktails, sophisticated design and entertainment bordering on theatrical, Toca Madera appears to be tailor-made for the Las Vegas Strip. But while Noble 33 Hospitality co-founders Mikey Tanha and Tosh Berman first met while partying at XS Nightclub more than 10 years ago,...
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
Photos: Latin Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet
Photos: Latin Grammy Awards 2022 red carpet Christina Aguilera attends the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena on November 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
8newsnow.com
Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
8newsnow.com
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
Eater
Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas
On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
pvtimes.com
UPCOMING EVENTS: Tribal pow-wow, LGBTQ meet-up, a poker run and more.
The 23rd Annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow is this weekend at Petrack Park. Free admission. Be part of a spiritual celebration of culture and heritage through dance, drumming, craftsmanship and pageantry of traditional regalia from tribes all over the West. Native American crafts, music, food, gourd and Aztec dancers. Daily raffles and Sunday 50/50. Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit pahrumppowwow.com for more information.
vegas24seven.com
THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA
THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
Eater
How One Chef Went From Serving Global Food to Opening Henderson’s Newest Dry-Aged Steakhouse
Served is no longer serving, but fans of popular local chef Matthew Meyer are swiftly learning that he’s still heating up the Henderson food scene, this time with 138°, which opened October 15. That 138° is Meyer’s evolution of his breakfast and lunch spot, Served, and its more...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas
The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
vegas24seven.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency – Kelly Clinton
Tuscany Suites & Casino Brings Entertainment with New Residency. Kelly Clinton starring The Sit In will regale audiences in addition to other shows. Tuscany Suites & Casino is the place for top entertainment for both locals and visitors. Singer, actress, and comedienne Kelly Clinton will debut her new residency with her show, The Sit-In beginning on Sunday, Nov. 20, through Feb. 12, 2023. Her residency will continue with special guests, music, and humor every Sunday.
Adele Las Vegas tickets are available – for a price; Friday will be her first show at Caesars Colosseum
After years of speculation, a canceled residency, months of ticket sales, and days of rehearsals, singer Adele will finally take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this Friday. At least on the aftermarket sites such as StubHub tickets are still available for most shows.
The Team Behind Café Lola and Saint Honoré May Be Cooking Up a New Chicken Concept
The new project appears to be called 3 Little Chicks
travelweekly.com
Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?
Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
cwlasvegas.com
Wealth mentor Lisa Easton shares how you can 'manifest money'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Manifesting money -- it's something that we all want to do, but how?. Lisa Easton, a wealth mentor and CEO and founder of the Millionaire Morning Mamas Academy, joined us to share the details.
news3lv.com
Leaked videos show vulgar, threatening rants from Michele Fiore and GOP leader
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada GOP chairwoman is calling for a change in state leadership. This comes after leaked videos revealed the current state chair and national committeewoman gave vulgar and threatening rants about Republicans who endorsed Democrats in this year’s midterm elections. The main subject...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police ask for public’s help identifying suspects in commercial robbery
Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three commercial robbery suspects. Las Vegas police ask for public’s help identifying …. Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three commercial robbery suspects. Las Vegas housing market still affordable for buyers,...
