2news.com
Blackshear’s triple-double fuels Wolf Pack to victory over William Jessup
RENO, Nev. - Kenan Blackshear scored 12 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists to secure the first triple-double by a Nevada men’s basketball player in 43 years, and the University of Nevada Men’s Basketball team drubbed William Jessup 98-54 on Tuesday evening. The victory...
KTVB
Tanner family rushes from Rocky Mountain to Reno in support of sons
Gage and Jax Tanner play for the Grizzlies and their father, Mike, is the linebackers coach. Ty Tanner is a rising middle linebacker for Boise State football team.
KOLO TV Reno
Campaign signs removal in Reno
Pet of the Week is available at the Nevada Humane Society. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 15 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench...
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Supper at Duke's inside Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
The weather will be much colder over the weekend, with lows dipping into teens and single digits for many spots. Thanksgiving Week will bring a weather pattern change. Expect much milder, breezy weather, with a chance of showers Tuesday. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Local woman rides bike 3,300 miles, sets Guinness record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On July 8th, Cindy Norris left northern Washington on her bike. On that day she knew she had more than 3,300 miles ahead of her, but didn’t really know what to expect. “The bliss of being a novice and not knowing what lies ahead helped...
news3lv.com
Leaked videos show vulgar, threatening rants from Michele Fiore and GOP leader
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada GOP chairwoman is calling for a change in state leadership. This comes after leaked videos revealed the current state chair and national committeewoman gave vulgar and threatening rants about Republicans who endorsed Democrats in this year’s midterm elections. The main subject...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
nnbw.com
Harris brothers open Street CRE in Reno
Street CRE is a full-service brokerage providing professional advisory across all segments of the commercial real estate market in Nevada. This includes industrial, office, retail, multi-family, and property management, with a keen focus on owners and new development services. Matthew and Benjamin Harris saw a unique opportunity in the Northern...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
2news.com
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center on Maternity Care
The hospital says they have an experienced staff at their maternity units and they're trying to cultivate a sense of community. After decades of delivering Reno's babies, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center is closing its Maternal Child Health Program, effective immediately. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center says that they will...
2news.com
Mountain Lion Euthanized After Attacking 14-Year-Old Girl in Reno Last Week
NDOW says a mountain lion was euthanized after it attacked a 14-year-old girl walking her dog in South Reno last Thursday. The Nevada Dept. of Wildlife says the incident happened on Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills. "We don’t know details as far as why it attacked, how, if it...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s leaves only two hospitals delivering babies in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ask any two longtime native Renoites where they were born and at least one is likely to point to St. Mary’s. The hospital shared that task with Washoe Medical Center, now Renown, for more than a century. So news that would no longer be happening came as a shock to some.
news3lv.com
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
2news.com
NDOW, RPD Ask People to be Bear Aware Ahead of Winter
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Reno Police Department (RPD) have seen an uptick in calls related to bears throughout Reno, as the animals near the end of hyperphagia. Hyperphagia is a phase bears go through from August through late November to take in massive amounts of calories...
2news.com
Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village
(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
2news.com
Edgewood Tahoe Unveils New Luxury Villa Suites
Set along the beautiful shoreline of South Lake Tahoe’s cobalt blue waters and overlooking the Sierra Nevada, Edgewood Tahoe has unveiled the first phase of its new Villa Suites, welcoming two-, three-, and five-bedroom lakefront units to the property’s unrivaled locale. Located adjacent to the main lodge and...
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
2news.com
$5,000 Reward Offered for Info in Deadly Reno Shooting
Secret Witness is offering $5,000 reward for information on a deadly shooting in Reno in June. The shooting happened June 3 at the parking lot of the Atlantis Casino. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds. If you do recognize the person in the photo, call...
2news.com
Holiday Food Box Giveaway
In total, they'll be providing meals for 323 families from 32 schools in the north Reno area. Missionaries from the church filled cars to the brim with Thanksgiving holiday food items.
