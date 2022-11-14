Alaskan king crab is better in Alaska, it’s that simple. For some of the best, surrounded by beautiful scenery and Alaskan charm, make your way to the end of the Homer Spit, the narrow peninsula jutting out into Kachemak Bay. Across from the harbor, you’ll find the bright yellow restaurant called Captain Pattie’s Fish House. With a breathtaking waterfront overlooking beautiful snow-capped mountains, the view is just as good as the menu, which includes fresh local halibut, salmon and the famed Alaskan red king crab. Not visiting Homer? Don’t fret. There are plenty of other places for fresh local seafood and king crab elsewhere in the state. A couple of our favorites are Tracy’s King Crab Shack in Juneau and Alaska Fish House in Ketchikan.

HOMER, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO