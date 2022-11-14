Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kstk.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
akbizmag.com
Aleutian Airways Launches Daily Anchorage-Dutch Harbor Flights
A new regional airline is serving the Aleutian Islands, with the inaugural flight of Aleutian Airways from Anchorage to Dutch Harbor and back. The flight took off Wednesday morning from Gate L2 at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. About a dozen guests and a couple paying customers walked out on the tarmac and climbed the stairs to the Saab 2000 turboprop airliner.
travelleaders.com
Taste of Alaska
Alaskan king crab is better in Alaska, it’s that simple. For some of the best, surrounded by beautiful scenery and Alaskan charm, make your way to the end of the Homer Spit, the narrow peninsula jutting out into Kachemak Bay. Across from the harbor, you’ll find the bright yellow restaurant called Captain Pattie’s Fish House. With a breathtaking waterfront overlooking beautiful snow-capped mountains, the view is just as good as the menu, which includes fresh local halibut, salmon and the famed Alaskan red king crab. Not visiting Homer? Don’t fret. There are plenty of other places for fresh local seafood and king crab elsewhere in the state. A couple of our favorites are Tracy’s King Crab Shack in Juneau and Alaska Fish House in Ketchikan.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wire cable that caused Mat-Su plane crash not illegal, DNR says
CHICKALOON, Alaska (KTUU) - A wire cable that stretched across the Matanuska River near Chickaloon that caused a deadly plane crash this month has been deemed legal in the estimation of the Department of Natural Resources. The Piper PA-18 Super Cub aircraft was solely piloted by 46-year-old Palmer resident Joshua...
alaskasnewssource.com
4.9 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thursday afternoon. The initial estimation of magnitude was 5.0, but was later downgraded to 4.9. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 3:03 p.m. about 4 miles west of Point MacKenzie. A...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River could see first cannabis shop open
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When the rules for cannabis shops were being crafted after legalization in Alaska Eagle River lawmakers took a strict approach, making it almost impossible to have a retail cannabis shop in the area. “This is a little bit more conservative part of town,” former assembly person...
alaskapublic.org
Seward Highway reopening near Girdwood after water rescue of trapped worker
The Seward Highway was briefly closed Thursday morning near Girdwood, as local firefighters successfully rescued a worker trapped in mud along Turnagain Arm. Anchorage police announced the closure, at Mile 90 of the highway near Tidewater Slough, just after 10:30 a.m. Anchorage Fire Department assistant chief Alex Boyd said an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
alaskasnewssource.com
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
alaskasnewssource.com
Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes. According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that...
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
akbizmag.com
Advanced Supply Chain Intl. Wins $12.4M Contract for Federal Logistics in Alaska
A subsidiary of Anchorage-based Advanced Supply Chain International (ASCI) won a contract to provide logistics service support for federal agencies, both civilian and military, in Alaska. The US General Services Administration awarded ASCI Federal Services a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth approximately $12.4 million. First...
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AlaskaPublic and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
alaskasnewssource.com
A new app allows Anchorage students to report concerns anonymously
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District unveils new tool it hopes will keep students safer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage students have a new way to report their concerns anonymously. An app called STOPit is now available to download on phones, giving students a chance to text their concerns and get help for themselves or someone else. Anchorage School District’s Director of Security Ashley Lally...
alaskasnewssource.com
Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been taken into custody after Anchorage police, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a Spenard neighborhood residence early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Bentzen Circle, just north of West International Airport Road, at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday for an investigation. Police said...
akbizmag.com
AEA Invests in Houston Solar Farm
The board of the Alaska Energy Authority (AEA) approved a $4.9 million loan toward construction of an 8.5 MW solar array in Houston, which would be the largest utility-scale solar farm in Alaska. State Support. The project is being developed by Energy 49, a spinoff of Renewable IPP, which owns...
Comments / 2