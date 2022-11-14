ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints fans launch petition asking team to fire Dennis Allen

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Well, the people are speaking. New Orleans Saints fans saw their team lose four games in five weeks and started a petition on Change.org asking that head coach Dennis Allen be relieved of his duties. More than 500 like-minded fans signed it as of 11:00 a.m. on Monday morning, with dozens more signatures flooding in.

It’s safe to say that a change would be popular with the fanbase after the Saints spent their summer talking up Allen and the strength of his roster only to start the season at 3-7. The petition was organized by Saints fan Jordan Cole, who made the case for Allen’s dismissal. Some of their points:

“Dennis Allen is 11-34 overall as a head coach. The Saints team under his watch have been an embarrassment. Dennis Allen has not shown the leadership it takes to be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. And should be relieved of his duties. The Saints have become a disgrace an abomination and downright pathetic.”

Yeah, that’s tough to debate. Allen’s team has failed to compete week in and week out, and they just lost to a Pittsburgh Steelers team with an even worse record than them by double digits. Between a never-ending rash of penalties, inconsistent play in all three phases of the game, and a void of leadership where Allen’s influence should be, it’s clear that it’s time to move on and try something different. The only question is whether the Saints themselves recognize that.

