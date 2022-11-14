Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Fire destroys portion of Camden motel
CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
foxbangor.com
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND – The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Oct. 24-Nov. 10. Charles J. Bill, 40, of Northport, aggravated assault in Warren July 27, 2021, 14 days in jail. Jeremy Dennison, 36, of Augusta, terrorizing, two counts, in Rockland June 1, 2021, continued for sentencing.
penbaypilot.com
James Harvey Groves, obituary
ROCKLAND — James Harvey Groves, 88, died at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, on November 12, 2022, from congestive heart failure. He was born in Somerville, Massachusetts, on October 21, 1934, the son of Linwood LaForest and Jeannette Mary (Swain) Groves. At the age of five, he and his family moved to Maine and lived in Bath and Woolwich. He was educated in schools in the local schools, attending the one-room schoolhouse at Days Ferry in Woolwich, and graduating from Morse High School with the class of 1953.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Woman Killed in Head-On Collision with Dump Truck in Nobleboro, Maine
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
WMTW
Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike
AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
penbaypilot.com
Satellite Club Announces Painting Raffle!
If you act quickly, you could win an original Alan Fishman painting, “Maple Tree,” and support a great cause!. Thanks to a generous donor, the Satellite Club of West Bay Rotary has set up a raffle of this extraordinary painting with all proceeds going directly to Knox County Homeless Coalition to support its efforts in providing shelter solutions to those in need. The painting can be viewed at Key Bank on Main Street in Rockland. Tickets are $20 apiece or 6 tickets for $100 and can be purchased online at https://wbsatelliteraffle.square.site/. The winning ticket will be drawn at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2, at Flatbread Pizza in Rockport.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
penbaypilot.com
Janice G. Widdecombe Ober, obituary
APPLETON — Janice G. Widdecombe Ober, 67, passed away at home, as she wanted, following a hard-fought battle with Metastatic HER2 Breast Cancer on Saturday, November 12, 2022, just one month and one day after the death of her beloved husband, David L. Ober. Born in Rockland, September 11,...
Camden House on 23 Acres Has a Jetted Tub with a Sweet Ocean View
An amazing house for sale in Camden offers rustic cottage charm on 23 acres and a jetted tub that looks out over the ocean. I fell in love with this house when I saw the natural shingles, huge windows, and stone steps leading up to it. When I realized it was sitting on the ocean, I knew it would be mine if only I had won the Powerball. And when I showed my husband the jetted tub that looks out over the ocean, he said "I'm in!"
penbaypilot.com
Rotary Club’s Harbor Fest $10,000 gift presented to Waldo County Technical Center
Belfast Rotary Club this month presented a $10,000 gift, proceeds from Rotary’s Harbor Fest “Evening by the Bay” gala and auction, to the Waldo County Technical Center. Bonnie Klein, WCTC’s Student Services Coordinator, accepted the gift from Sue Beemer, the Club’s “Evening by the Bay” event chair.
Man Dies in Rollover Crash in Corinth, Maine
WMUR.com
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
Corinth man dies in truck crash
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff in Sabattus, Maine
Armed & Dangerous Suspect Crashed Car Through Garage Door to Escape Standoff. Law Enforcement in Maine are looking for a 31-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous with several warrants. High Speed Chase at 100 MPH. On Friday morning, Diego Martinez crashed a car through a garage door of...
