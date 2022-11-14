Read full article on original website
F-M community celebrates 6th annual Christkindlmarkt
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An outdoor winter wonderland you can only find inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. “It’s a free community event. Everyone is welcome and it’s really just a time to slow down, bring together your friends and family and celebrate the holiday season,” said Simone Wai, Event Organizer.
LIVE: Plains Art Museum Indigenous Art Fair
We’re all going to be spending a lot more time indoors, looking at the walls. So why not get some new art to make things look a little more exciting?. The Plains Art Museum is hosting its seventh annual Indigenous Art Fair this weekend. It’s been on the back...
Fargo Parks wants input on improvements for Yunker Farm Park
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Parks looks for your input for new features at Yunker Farm Park. Norris Design shared what options they have to revamp it. Plans include expanding the botanical gardens, adding a Japanese garden and revamping Yunker Farmhouse for more educational opportunities. There are 20 acres of open space at the park.
Fargo city officials want to improve quality of life downtown
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — City officials are deciding how to add more green spaces, bike lanes and better parking in downtown Fargo. “I think our challenge now is to meet the demands of how many people we have downtown and how we integrate that with the residents. I think, the next part of the focus will be, ‘Let’s look at the community that is downtown and try to see what we can do to enhance that experience,'” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.
JL Beers To Close Moorhead Location Due To Labor Shortage
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Labor shortages take out another business in Moorhead. In a social media post, JL Beers announced it will be closing its Moorhead location along Highway 10 after 11 years. The final day in operation will be this Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm. The...
Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake Banned From Doing Business in N.D., Again
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Hansen Elevator Service of Elbow Lake, Minnesota is banned from doing business in North Dakota, for a second time. Stutsman County District Court ordered its owner, David Hansen, to pay restitution of $26,000. He was also ordered to pay $4,000 in civil penalties and $1,400...
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
Moorhead vet helps deliver medical supplies to Ukrainians in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Mark J. Lindquist says he and his team of vets were in Ukraine for about six months and people there still need tourniquets, burn bandages and first aid kits. He met one woman around 80-years-old about 10 miles away from the Russian border where a...
Bison Women’s Basketball Upsets Gophers
FARGO– North Dakota State recovered from a rocky start shooting to earn the 71-65 victory over Minnesota. Taylor Brown led NDSU with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Shanley’s Rostberg Named MaxPreps North Dakota Player of the Year
FARGO– The Shanley deacons took the FargoDome by storm last Friday night in their 48-7 state championship victory over the Bismarck Century Patriots.. Wednesday the Deacons add one more accolade to close out their football year. Senior quarterback, Michael Rostberg has been named the 2022 MaxPreps North Dakota Player of the Year. The St. Thomas commit led the Deacons to a Division 11AA state title and finished his senior season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 34 TDs. Rostberg passed for four touchdowns in the Dakota Bowl and ran for two more. Head coach, Troy Mattern spoke about the senior QB before Dakota Bowl and had nothing but good things to say about him.
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
Jackknifed semi temporarily blocks eastbound I-94 near Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Icy roads are once again causing some travel headaches across the region. The driver of an Amazon semi lost control and jackknifed on I-94 near Fergus Falls Tuesday. The truck was turned sideways and crashed into a fence in the median. Minnesota State Patrol...
