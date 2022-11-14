ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, ND

F-M community celebrates 6th annual Christkindlmarkt

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An outdoor winter wonderland you can only find inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. “It’s a free community event. Everyone is welcome and it’s really just a time to slow down, bring together your friends and family and celebrate the holiday season,” said Simone Wai, Event Organizer.
FARGO, ND
LIVE: Plains Art Museum Indigenous Art Fair

We’re all going to be spending a lot more time indoors, looking at the walls. So why not get some new art to make things look a little more exciting?. The Plains Art Museum is hosting its seventh annual Indigenous Art Fair this weekend. It’s been on the back...
FARGO, ND
Fargo Parks wants input on improvements for Yunker Farm Park

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Parks looks for your input for new features at Yunker Farm Park. Norris Design shared what options they have to revamp it. Plans include expanding the botanical gardens, adding a Japanese garden and revamping Yunker Farmhouse for more educational opportunities. There are 20 acres of open space at the park.
FARGO, ND
Fargo city officials want to improve quality of life downtown

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — City officials are deciding how to add more green spaces, bike lanes and better parking in downtown Fargo. “I think our challenge now is to meet the demands of how many people we have downtown and how we integrate that with the residents. I think, the next part of the focus will be, ‘Let’s look at the community that is downtown and try to see what we can do to enhance that experience,'” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.
FARGO, ND
JL Beers To Close Moorhead Location Due To Labor Shortage

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Labor shortages take out another business in Moorhead. In a social media post, JL Beers announced it will be closing its Moorhead location along Highway 10 after 11 years. The final day in operation will be this Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm. The...
MOORHEAD, MN
Shanley’s Rostberg Named MaxPreps North Dakota Player of the Year

FARGO– The Shanley deacons took the FargoDome by storm last Friday night in their 48-7 state championship victory over the Bismarck Century Patriots.. Wednesday the Deacons add one more accolade to close out their football year. Senior quarterback, Michael Rostberg has been named the 2022 MaxPreps North Dakota Player of the Year. The St. Thomas commit led the Deacons to a Division 11AA state title and finished his senior season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 34 TDs. Rostberg passed for four touchdowns in the Dakota Bowl and ran for two more. Head coach, Troy Mattern spoke about the senior QB before Dakota Bowl and had nothing but good things to say about him.
FARGO, ND
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota

CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
BARNESVILLE, MN

