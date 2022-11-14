Stephen Jones on why the Cowboys missed Ezekiel Elliott vs. Packers

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had another outstanding game in the team's 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday while filling the starting role with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined for his second straight game with a sprained knee.

Pollard rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, an average of a healthy 5.2 yards per attempt. Cowboys third-string running back Malik Davis also had a lot of success on Sunday, totaling 38 yards on five totes.

Despite the Cowboys' strong rushing performance, the team's front office believes Elliott might have been the difference in the outcome of the game, as his physicality would have benefitted the Cowboys in the cold weather conditions they played in Sunday at Lambeau Field.

"I think you miss that part of our offense when you don't have Zeke. His physical running style wears defenses down. If you're going to go up and hit Zeke, you're going to feel it," Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Monday on the K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan. "We were doing everything we can, and I know Zeke was to get ready to play in that game. It's a game that would be great for him in terms of playing in cold conditions on a Lambeau Field. That's part of what you get when you go up there. ... Certainly, there's no excuse, but you missed Zeke. Tony stepped up. Hats off to him. I thought Malik stepped up and did a great job as well."

The Cowboys opted to play it safe with their bell cow, but it might have cost them a win in the process. Look for Elliott to get back in the lineup when Dallas heads north on Sunday to take on the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings.

"Yes. Absolutely," Jones said when asked if Elliott will be back in Week 11. "That's certainly what we're hoping for. We were hoping for him to get him back against the Packers, and I know Zeke wanted to play against the Bears."