FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
BAPS Band Director speaks out after the Pride of BA placed third at a national championship
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Darrin Davis, the executive director of fine arts for Broken Arrow Public Schools (BAPS) talked to FOX23 about the Pride of Broken Arrow marching band’s win at a national championship over the weekend. The Pride of Broken Arrow placed third at The Bands of...
KOCO
Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
KOCO
Tulsa to host USA Gymnastics Championships in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — More than 1,600 of the nation's top gymnasts will gather in Tulsa next year as the city in northeastern Oklahoma is set to host the USA Gymnastics Championships. Leaders from the city and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce were on hand Monday to make the announcement....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Broken Arrow Public Schools developing new 8th grade academy
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As Broken Arrow continues to grow, the school district is looking into ways to support it. Bond dollars will allow the district’s first and only 8th grade academy be built. The bond was passed in 2015. Out of those bond dollars, $30 million was...
Ponca City News
Wildcats win — On to Muskogee
History was made Friday night at Sullins Stadium when the Ponca City Wildcats defeated the Tahlequah Tigers 35-7 in the opening round of Class 6AII playoffs. It was the first playoff win for a Ponca City team in the state football playoffs since 1986. When Ponca City last won a playoff game, former Po-Hi Athletic Director (now retired) Rusty Benson was the head coach. Present WIldcat Head Coach…
Ponca City News
Wildcats to face formidable Muskogee
Body Round two of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 6All playoffs is on tap for the Ponca City Wildcats this week. They will make the long trip to Muskogee to face the 9-1 Roughers. Muskogee won its first nine games of the season before losing last week to...
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
Watch: TPD Chief Wendell Franklin Discusses $15,000 Signing Bonus For Officers
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's Mayor gave his State of the City address on Tuesday and one of his key points focused on Tulsa's police department. On Wednesday, Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined News On 6 at 9 a.m. with his reaction.
Tulsa police offering $15K signing bonus for new recruits
Mayor Bynum announced all incoming Tulsa police recruits will get a $15,000 signing bonus and that’s already piquing public interest.
moreclaremore.com
Ronald Johnson – A True Pioneer
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. As published in the Claremore Daily Progress on November 19, 2011 by Larry Larkin, Progress Correspondent. A true pioneer was laid to rest this past week. Claremore’s own Ronnie L. Johnson, the first Oklahoma Highway Patrol black trooper died November 13. He was 79. “Lieutenant Johnson was a trailblazer who led the way for countless other African American troopers to serve with distinction,” Governor Mary Fallin said in a news release, “The law enforcement community and the entire state of Oklahoma owe him a debt of gratitude for his service, his commitment to law enforcement, and the courage he displayed by being the first of a long and still growing list of African-American state troopers.”
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist
CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
Mayor Bynum lays out Tulsa's plans for homelessness, mental health
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum gave his State of the City speech on Tuesday, laying out the city's plans to address mental health, homelessness and public safety.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Second floor of Tulsa’s Promenade Mall turns into Christmas Wonderland
TULSA, Okla. — Santa Claus will soon be living on Tulsa Time. The second floor of the Promenade Mall will soon transform into the Christmas Wonderland Village. Visitors will be able to walk to different exhibits, which includes Santa’s Post Office and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen. You’ll be...
Former Mabee Center Employee Arrested, Accused Of Stealing From ORU Basketball Locker
Tulsa Police arrested a man they say broke into the ORU men's basketball team's locker room last week during a game. Officers say Shemar Griffin used to work at the Mabee Center and used his knowledge of the arena to break into the locker room and take personal items from a few of the players.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
KOKI FOX 23
Former employee steals from basketball locker room during ORU game, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A former employee was arrested after police say he stole items from the ORU men’s basketball team during a game, Tulsa police said in a social media post. Shemar Griffin was arrested and is facing second-degree burglary charges after he used his passcode to get into the men’s locker room to steal the items, police said.
KTUL
City of Tulsa announces $15,000 sign-on bonus to be offered for new police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Mayor GT Bynum announced at the State of the City address that the City of Tulsa will now offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new police officers. TPD says they offer paid training in the academy, opportunities to work in special units, a take-home vehicle, retirement pension, full benefits, and career growth in the law enforcement field.
