KOCO

Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Tulsa to host USA Gymnastics Championships in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — More than 1,600 of the nation's top gymnasts will gather in Tulsa next year as the city in northeastern Oklahoma is set to host the USA Gymnastics Championships. Leaders from the city and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce were on hand Monday to make the announcement....
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow Public Schools developing new 8th grade academy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As Broken Arrow continues to grow, the school district is looking into ways to support it. Bond dollars will allow the district’s first and only 8th grade academy be built. The bond was passed in 2015. Out of those bond dollars, $30 million was...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Ponca City News

Wildcats win — On to Muskogee

History was made Friday night at Sullins Stadium when the Ponca City Wildcats defeated the Tahlequah Tigers 35-7 in the opening round of Class 6AII playoffs. It was the first playoff win for a Ponca City team in the state football playoffs since 1986. When Ponca City last won a playoff game, former Po-Hi Athletic Director (now retired) Rusty Benson was the head coach. Present WIldcat Head Coach…
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Wildcats to face formidable Muskogee

Body Round two of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 6All playoffs is on tap for the Ponca City Wildcats this week. They will make the long trip to Muskogee to face the 9-1 Roughers. Muskogee won its first nine games of the season before losing last week to...
PONCA CITY, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Ronald Johnson – A True Pioneer

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. As published in the Claremore Daily Progress on November 19, 2011 by Larry Larkin, Progress Correspondent. A true pioneer was laid to rest this past week. Claremore’s own Ronnie L. Johnson, the first Oklahoma Highway Patrol black trooper died November 13. He was 79. “Lieutenant Johnson was a trailblazer who led the way for countless other African American troopers to serve with distinction,” Governor Mary Fallin said in a news release, “The law enforcement community and the entire state of Oklahoma owe him a debt of gratitude for his service, his commitment to law enforcement, and the courage he displayed by being the first of a long and still growing list of African-American state troopers.”
CLAREMORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5M from billionaire philanthropist

CUSHING, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district has received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The help is all part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 give-back mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich students’ learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa...
CUSHING, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Second floor of Tulsa’s Promenade Mall turns into Christmas Wonderland

TULSA, Okla. — Santa Claus will soon be living on Tulsa Time. The second floor of the Promenade Mall will soon transform into the Christmas Wonderland Village. Visitors will be able to walk to different exhibits, which includes Santa’s Post Office and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen. You’ll be...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency

Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOKI FOX 23

Former employee steals from basketball locker room during ORU game, police say

TULSA, Okla. — A former employee was arrested after police say he stole items from the ORU men’s basketball team during a game, Tulsa police said in a social media post. Shemar Griffin was arrested and is facing second-degree burglary charges after he used his passcode to get into the men’s locker room to steal the items, police said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa announces $15,000 sign-on bonus to be offered for new police officers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Mayor GT Bynum announced at the State of the City address that the City of Tulsa will now offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new police officers. TPD says they offer paid training in the academy, opportunities to work in special units, a take-home vehicle, retirement pension, full benefits, and career growth in the law enforcement field.
TULSA, OK

