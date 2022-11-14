ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Mary Trump: "Donald will burn everything to the ground" if GOP tries to move on from him

By Tom Boggioni
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

During an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, warned that her uncle has never been more dangerous than now after the midterm election failure by the GOP was blamed on him.

More to the point, she said he has become a danger to the GOP.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, she went on to say that the danger comes from her uncle's fears of becoming "irrelevant."

"What do you think happens here?" the MSNBC host prompted. "Donald Trump wants to be relevant, in the face of an election that has done something for him he never wanted: it has proved that he is potentially less relevant than he thinks he is. How do you square those things? You maintain that he maintains the dangerousness in the Republican Party, by extension the most dangerous person in America."

"Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears loss of relevance when he fears that he is no longer the center of attention," she replied. "When he fears that he is no longer the one in control."

"We don't know just what kind of information he has on other people in his party," Trump, a psychologist, elaborated. "What we do know is he would be willing to use it. I believe we talked about this before the 2020 election. Donald will burn everything down if he feels like he is going down — we cannot discount that, we ignore him at our peril."

"That is why the Republican Party strategy of deciding to turn a different direction won't work," she continued. "One, it won't work because he won't let them do it. Two, it shouldn't work because they are largely responsible for the state of the party and the dangers that this party continues to present to this country."

Charles Hidy
3d ago

If they say he will not be their candidate ...he will threaten to expose any dirt he has on them...this is the way he operates

Angela Pickett
3d ago

Pence's book and a debate with DeSantis ought to get this snowball rolling. He will try to destroy them. He never cared about the party anyway. 🤔🤫

Bad O Knows
3d ago

They're all going down in a blaze of their idea of glory. What's done in the dark will always come to the light eventually, stay tuned film at 11:00 PM.

