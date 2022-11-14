Read full article on original website
victoriatx.org
City of Victoria closings for Thanksgiving
All nonemergency city offices, including the Victoria Public Library, will close Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holidays. The library will close early at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Riverside Golf Course will close Nov. 24 and reopen Nov. 25. Garbage normally collected on Thursday will be...
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
Jackson County officials recover a stolen trailer and Kubota skid steer
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Highway Patrol, recover a stolen trailer and piece of equipment following a traffic stop Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10:42 p.m. a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck with a trailer. The trailer was hauling a piece of...
Investigators search for person of interest in theft of deer feeder
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for the identity of a person of interest in the theft of a deer feeder. The theft took place in the 9400 block of US 87 N. in Victoria County on Tuesday morning. Surveillance video at the residence captured a video of the unknown suspect. If you know the identity...
UPDATE: Person of interest in theft of deer feeder has been identified
UPDATE: The person of interest in the theft of a deer feeder in Victoria County has been identified. The deer feeder has also been recovered, and further investigation will proceed in this case, according to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for the identity of a person of interest in the...
mysoutex.com
Goliad Rodeo Committee wins award
The 2022 Goliad Rodeo Committee has received an award from the Texas Pro Rodeo Circuit. Read about it in the Nov. 24 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard. Guarantee your copy of the award-winning Advance-Guard each week by having it delivered to your home for only $35. Call 361-343-5226 today to...
lavacacountytoday.com
The Demise Of Bad Man Buckley
During the days of early Texas, there were many a scoundrel packing guns and causing panic and mayhem amongst the town folk. Hallettsville had one of the worst of these villains in a fellow known as "Bad Man Buckley." His given name was James Buckley and he was a murderer, rapist, and all-around bad guy.
Blue Santa is Back and Victoria Police Department is Ready To Help
For the third year in a row, the Victoria Police Department has eagerly announced it will be hosting its third annual Target toy drive. You can count on Blue Santa being there eagerly accepting your toy donations. Toy drives during the holidays are a great way to get kids involved...
crossroadstoday.com
Yule Love Shopping in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – Joel Novosad, with the City of Victoria, shares details about Yule Love Shopping on Community Crossroads. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip. Download...
Gonzales Inquirer
That’s methed up! Man who dropped drug baggie at Gonzales Walmart sought
The Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers and the Gonzales Police Department are looking for a man who dropped a bag of meth in the Gonzales Walmart last month. On Oct. 15, a security camera caught photos of an unidentified man who reached into his pocket at Walmart, 1114 N. Sarah DeWitt, and appeared to have dropped what was later identified as a bag of methamphetamine, which is an illegal controlled substance.
Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker
This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
BREAKING: Rose Marie Garcia sentenced to 38 years for the murder of her husband
Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 16, a jury sentenced Rose Maria Garcia, 59, to 38 years in prison for the murder of her husband and 15 years for tampering with evidence. Garcia plead guilty in the death of her husband and tampering with evidence on Monday, Nov. 14. The couple was married for more than...
Three men arrested in aggravated assault investigation
Jared Gonzales, 27 VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police responded to a large fight in the parking lot of Sports Bar located on North John Stockbauer Drive early Sunday morning. Officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital. Three suspects ran from the scene. Joshua Dale Brown, 32 Police said the incident is...
Victoria County woman pleads guilty in death of longtime husband
Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Rose Marie Garcia, 59, has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Authorities said Garcia reported her husband missing on June 18, 2019. A few days later investigators found the body of Mario Garcia in the 1000 block of Beck Rd. West. The couple...
Gobblers walk-off Salado in overtime thriller
Gobblers walk-off Salado in overtime thriller Subhead Match up with the Sealy Tigers in the 4A-Div. II Area round News Staff Mon, 11/14/2022 - 17:05 Image A flock of Gobblers led by #4 Sean Burks gang tackle a Salado...
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
