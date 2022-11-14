We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO