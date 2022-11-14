Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Roberta Flack Has ALS, Can No Longer Sing
TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Singer Roberta Flack has the incurable disease ALS and can’t sing, but she plans to stay active on other projects, her manager said Monday. Flack, 85, is a Grammy winner best known for hits that include “Killing Me Softly With His...
Roberta Flack announces she has ALS
The iconic singer of "Killing Me Softly" has the condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a representative has announced. For Roberta Flack, it is now "impossible to sing and not easy to speak."
Elizabeth Holmes scheduled to be sentenced on Friday
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos who was convicted of fraud earlier this year, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday morning by a judge in court in San Jose, California.
5 intriguing Oklahoma Grammy nominations — and one big Sooner State snub
The Recording Academy has unveiled the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and across the 91 genre-spanning categories, the list includes familiar favorites (Beyonce, Adele and Taylor Swift), surprise comebacks (ABBA and Bonnie Raitt) and notable snubs (Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye "Ye" West and Morgan Wallen). The 2023 Grammys will air Feb....
Bob Dylan’s ‘Time Out of Mind’ Focus of Latest Bootleg Series
As promised, the next installment of Bob Dylan’s The Bootleg Series will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his 1997 masterpiece Time Out of Mind. Available as both a 5CD or 10-LP set, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17 boasts a freshly remixed version of the 1997 LP — which earned Dylan his first solo Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 1998 — as well as outtakes, unreleased songs, alternate versions, and live recordings from the era. Ahead of Fragments’ Jan. 27 release, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have shared the unreleased “Love Sick...
Comments / 0