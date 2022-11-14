Read full article on original website
Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records
The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records.
cbs2iowa.com
'Smishing' the latest texting scam agencies warning Iowans about
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's credit union industry is warning everyone of a spike in texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Known as “smishing,” these fraudulent text messages appear to be from a consumer’s financial institution and try to trick them into revealing their account number or other personally identifiable information.
KCCI.com
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KCRG.com
Day of Giving with the Iowa Giving Crew
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 has teamed up with the Iowa Giving Crew for the Day of Giving. We’re helping raise funds for the Iowa Giving Crew’s “Operation Give Birds.”. We’ve teamed up with Hy-Vee to collect donations to give to those in need this Thanksgiving....
‘We just don’t want to go down the path again,’ potential Trump challenger says in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas’ Republican governor whose term expires in January, is still deciding whether to run for president in 2024. He has made up his mind about something else though: There will be a better choice for voters than Donald Trump. “We lost because we had some bad candidates (on election […]
KCRG.com
Analysts says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping
22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans are set to hold...
kyoutv.com
New Iowa Legislative committee a sign school vouchers are imminent
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In a signal Iowa Republicans will look to implement a school voucher system in Iowa, a new Iowa House committee will tackle “significant reforms to our educational system”. Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley included the committee in an annual announcement of...
Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant
GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
KCRG.com
RSV cases are on the rise in Iowa and mitigation is complicated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The state hygienic lab has released the latest RSV numbers for Iowa, as cases continue to climb. The data is from the first week of November. There were 810 cases, that’s up from 568 the week prior. Children and elderly people are most impacted by...
WOWT
Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected a former Trump administration State Department official to be her new chief of staff. Iowa native Taryn Frideres served under former President Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State. She also previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
ktvo.com
Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds' staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor's chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
Does Iowa Need to Work On Being More Charitable?
We're smack dab in the middle of November which means the winter holiday season is right around the corner. Thanksgiving is only 10 days away and Christmas arrives in 41 days. You may be spending a lot of time with your family and friends in the upcoming weeks and now might be the perfect reminder that this is the season for giving.
Iowa Sued Google for Millions of Dollars and Won: Here’s Why
I think it's pretty safe to say we all use Google on a daily basis. If you're an Android user, that's Google's phone OS. If you're an iPhone user like me who prefers their GPS, that's a way you may use Google regularly. Oh, and then they have a search engine as well. Admit it, you use it as a spellcheck if nothing else.
Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023
Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
kmaland.com
Bird unseats Miller in Iowa Attorney General race
(Des Moines) -- Former Fremont County Attorney and Republican candidate Brenna Bird has formally been declared the winner of the Iowa Attorney General's race. Unofficial results from Tuesday night's general elections show Bird receiving 611,081 votes or 50.8% compared to Democratic incumbent Tom Miller's 590,258 or 49.1%. Bird, who served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016 to 2018, was elected to a similar position in Guthrie County before announcing her bid for Attorney General. Bird attributed the win to voters looking for a change in the state's position.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
