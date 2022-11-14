Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, there’s a way to automatically optimize the performance of games with a few clicks. By using GeForce Experience, you can add games to a list, and the program will do its best to make them run smoothly. It will do this by choosing the best settings based on your computer’s hardware capabilities.

