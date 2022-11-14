ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Times of San Diego

Judge Sentences Man Who Killed Father of Four with Wrench to 16 Years to Life in Prison

A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in Rolando, was sentenced Thursday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Cowan Patch, 29, was found guilty in August by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of George Almestar, who was attacked at around 4:20 a.m. Nov. 5, 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA
kusi.com

Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Harbor Island

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds today in a hotel room near San Diego International Airport and police were investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide. San Diego Harbor Police Department officers were called about 2:20 p.m. to the hotel in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Adoptive family members held with no bail in death of 11-year-old girl

EL CAJON, Calif. — Three adoptive family members charged in the death of Aarabella McCormack, age 11, will remain in custody pending a bail review set for November 29. The girl’s adoptive mother Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents Stanley Tom, 75, and Adella Tom, 70, appeared in person in El Cajon court Wednesday morning.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD

San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MAN MISSING IN JACUMBA NEAR IN-KO-PAH: LAST SEEN WEDNESDAY

November 17, 2022 (Jacumba Hot Springs) -- The Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) Unit has been activated to find a missing man in Jacumba in the East County. On Wednesday, November 16 around 10:00 a.m., 64-year-old James Berggreen was seen walking away from the In-Ko-Pah Spirit Retreat located near the 47000 block of Old Highway 80. He told a friend he was going to a gas station a few miles away in the 1400 block of Carriso Gorge Road to buy cigarettes. Berggreen never returned to the retreat.
JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CA
kusi.com

Vegan food truck owner charged with arson and insurance fraud

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In October 2021, KUSI News and many other media outlets shared a sad story about a vegan food truck. The owner, Avonte Hartsfield, then claimed that he would have to permanently close his “Rollin Roots” food truck after a series of what he said were arson attacks against him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

CRASH HITS KNOX HOUSE MUSEUM SIGN

November 15, 2022 (El Cajon) -- The driver of a white compact vehicle lost control early this morning around 6 a.m. while making a left turn from West Park Avenue onto southbound Magnolia Avenue. It crashed into a sign after jumping over the curb. Consequently the tall Knox House Museum sign was knocked down from its foundation and appeared to be broken into two pieces.
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

REPORTED SUICIDE IN SPRING VALLEY SUSPECTED TO BE HOMICIDE

November 14, 2022 (Spring Valley) – The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Mario Munguia, 21, in Spring Valley. On November 7 shortly after 3:30 p.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Patrol Station received a call reporting an attempted suicide in an apartment in the 3700 block of Fairway Drive, Spring Valley. Deputies found Munguia dead with an apparent gunshot wound in his upper torso.
SPRING VALLEY, CA

