Coleman, TX

brownwoodnews.com

City announces Thanksgiving Day closure, adjusted trash schedule

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 26th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 28th for all other nonemergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project

BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

CHS Saving Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House

Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County

Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message

EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
EARLY, TX
colemantoday.com

A Very Merry Christmas - Book Festival

Coleman Public Library, 402 Commercial Ave. The Coleman Public Library will be hosting its first “A Very Merry Christmas Book Festival” on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:00 AM – 2:00 pm. Fifteen authors from Coleman and surrounding counties have signed up for the event. Books can be purchased as a wonderful Christmas gift, for family members that are hard to buy for, or for your own enjoyment. But most of all, this event is for friends and family to come together and enjoy wonderful fellowship. Refreshments and coffee will be served. (Read more below...)
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Johnnie Neal, 85

Johnnie Neal, age 85, of Coleman, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bobby Machen, chaplain of Solaris Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. There will be no formal visitation held prior to the graveside service.
COLEMAN, TX
koxe.com

Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood

Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown

Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Arrest made for stalking, Emergency Protective Order sought

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officer Collin Davis received information that 44-year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south Brownwood where a female victim reported to officers Watson continually threatened her and her family. The threats were to kill her and several family members.
BROWNWOOD, TX

