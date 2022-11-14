Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
City announces Thanksgiving Day closure, adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th. Regular operating hours will resume Saturday, November 26th for the Landfill and Recycling Center and Monday, November 28th for all other nonemergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will...
brownwoodnews.com
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
Callahan County residents upset after long-standing pecan trees torn down for courthouse restoration project
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two years after a Callahan County bond was approved by voters, county and Baird residents now say they feel deceived. Why? Long-standing pecan trees in front of the Callahan County Courthouse were cut down, as the county said was in a 2020 bond proposal to restore the building. Linda Stratton told […]
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
colemantoday.com
CHS Saving Aluminum Tabs for Ronald McDonald House
Karen Nanny has announced that the Coleman High School students are going to save aluminum tabs off of drinks, vegetables, soups etc. This will once again be a part of The Coleman High School Battle of the Classes – the tabs can be given to a CHS senior, junior, sophomore or freshman. Tabs must be turned in by May 12th and will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. SO, start your collection of tabs to give to your favorite CHS student!
Abilene City Council to discuss road relocation, TIRZ housing, old Abilene Hotel & more
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council will be discussing and taking action on 12 agenda items during its upcoming meeting Thursday, November 17. Here’s what you need to know: Agenda item four is discussing taking action and awarding bid #2310: Honey Bee and Honey Bee Circle Road construction to Bontke Brothers, Inc. The relocated […]
Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
$50,000 in damage caused by heat lamp fire in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire in the far south side area of Abilene burned up an estimated $50,000 in damage to the backside of a home due to a heat lamp on the back porch. Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department Around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Abilene Firefighters responded to a structure fire […]
Hidden Gems: Abilene Drug Emporium aims to connect with customers, community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people think of the Abilene Drug Emporium as a pharmacy, grocery, or supplement store, but did you know that Drug Emporium is also heavily involved in the community? This store is a little bit of everything, at least according to General Manager Travis Hill, but he said the focus inside […]
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
brownwoodnews.com
Wrecked Vehicle Utilized to Spread #EndTheStreak Message
EARLY – Nov. 7, 2022 marked the 22nd anniversary of the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District created an art display out of a wrecked car to highlight deadly habits that cause the majority of the fatal crashes which have killed over 79,000 people across the state since this date.
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
colemantoday.com
A Very Merry Christmas - Book Festival
Coleman Public Library, 402 Commercial Ave. The Coleman Public Library will be hosting its first “A Very Merry Christmas Book Festival” on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:00 AM – 2:00 pm. Fifteen authors from Coleman and surrounding counties have signed up for the event. Books can be purchased as a wonderful Christmas gift, for family members that are hard to buy for, or for your own enjoyment. But most of all, this event is for friends and family to come together and enjoy wonderful fellowship. Refreshments and coffee will be served. (Read more below...)
colemantoday.com
Johnnie Neal, 85
Johnnie Neal, age 85, of Coleman, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home in Coleman. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with Bobby Machen, chaplain of Solaris Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. There will be no formal visitation held prior to the graveside service.
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Abilene city councilmember announces intent to run for mayor in May 2023 election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Days after Abilene’s Mayor Anthony Williams announced that he would not be running for reelection in 2023, a city councilmember said he wants to step up to the plate. Abilene City Councilmember Weldon Hurt, President of Pest Patrol and serving on a number of other community boards, announced at his Pest […]
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Arrest made for stalking, Emergency Protective Order sought
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officer Collin Davis received information that 44-year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south Brownwood where a female victim reported to officers Watson continually threatened her and her family. The threats were to kill her and several family members.
