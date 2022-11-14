Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
kmmo.com
kmmo.com
KOMU
kjluradio.com
Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect in a deadly 2017 shooting near downtown Jefferson City will head to prison. Judge Aaron Martin sentenced Robert Farrow to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. According to public court records, Farrow entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of accessory to voluntary manslaughter. The post Judge sentences man for role in deadly 2017 Jefferson City shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
kjluradio.com
KOMU
Drexel man sentenced to 19 years after shooting at Stover police chief
JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after he shot at the Stover police chief during a failed bank robbery in 2017. Jacob Monteer, 30, will serve 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty by a bench trial in March of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
kjluradio.com
KOMU
kttn.com
krcgtv.com
kjluradio.com
Police dog helps find Missouri jewelry store burglary suspect
Fulton police responded to a jewelry store burglary, and K9 Bo helped find the suspects.
KOMU
