San Diego Channel
CDC investigating multistate listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday they're investigating a multistate listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms. The agency said two people, one from Michigan and the other from Nevada, were hospitalized after eating enoki mushrooms or at a restaurant with enoki mushrooms. "The outbreak strain was previously...
San Diego Channel
US home births rise in pandemic, to highest level in decades
U.S. home births increased slightly in the pandemic’s second year, rising to the highest level in decades. That's according to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such births remain uncommon. Among almost 4 million births in 2021, nearly 52,000 occurred at home, up...
San Diego Channel
Tips to stay safe and healthy this Thanksgiving
Millions of families will gather for Thanksgiving. It's a significant shift from the height of the pandemic when families remained isolated out of fear of spreading COVID-19. The virus has not gone away. However, Americans are more protected than ever due to vaccines and prior infections. The Centers for Disease...
