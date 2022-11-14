ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

BMW announces new facility at Upstate plant

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

Another move forward has been in announced in a major auto maker's expansion here in the Upstate. BMW North America has officially opened their brand new Vehicle Accessories Center on their campus in Greer.

The new building will enable the company to factory install a myriad of accessories to vehicle built there at Plant Spartanburg, before they go to a dealership.

The new 60,000 square foot facility represents the company's effort to invest nearly 25 million dollars and create around 60 new jobs.

Greenville, SC
