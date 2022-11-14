Lawsuit alleges rape of teen at Marietta cheerleading gym

Cobb County Police Department logo.

Attorneys representing a teenage cheerleading athlete have filed a federal lawsuit alleging he was raped by a coach at a Marietta cheer gym.

The suit, filed last week, says the then-15-year-old victim was abused by Robert Stone, a coach with Marietta’s Stingray Allstars gym on Cobb Parkway. Stone is said to have been 18 at the time, and police have obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Also named in the suit is Varsity Spirit, a national cheer organization of which Stingray Allstars is a customer. The suit adds to a list of allegations against Varsity Spirit, which was the subject of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer” and is facing a growing list of sex abuse lawsuits across the southeast.

In October 2020, the suit alleges, the victim of the rape was recruited to the Marietta gym from his home state of Ohio. He initially lived with Juan Carlos Realpe, a coach with the gym.

In December, Stone (18 at the time) is alleged to have asked the victim to come to his apartment. Realpe allegedly “authorized this unsupervised encounter” during which Stone allegedly raped the victim.

The suit further alleges Realpe was aware of the sexual assault, and it became “widely known” within the gym. Other athletes began soliciting the victim for sex, and he allegedly received unsolicited explicit photos of another adult cheerleader.

The victim began drinking alcohol to cope with the trauma, but was allegedly told by Joel Kreider, another coach, that he “had a ‘bad reputation’ in the gym because of ‘you know what happened with you know who,’” the suit says.

The lawsuit alleges Stone was protected from punishment by the gym’s management because of his status as a top cheerleader.

The rape was not reported to authorities until September of this year, the suit says, after the victim’s mother reported the incident to Cobb police.

Officer Shenise Barner, spokesperson for Cobb police, confirmed the department’s special victims unit opened an investigation on Sept. 22, obtaining a warrant for Stone’s arrest on aggravated sodomy charges about a month later. Detectives are continuing to investigate, Barner added, and Stone does not appear in Cobb jail records.

Stone has been added to the list of ineligible coaches on the website of the U.S. All Star Federation, the governing body for all-star cheerleading.

The lawsuit was filed by former South Carolina state Rep. Bakari Sellers of the Columbia, South Carolina-based Strom Law Firm. The suit is the seventh filed against Varsity Spirit related to sexual abuse allegations, according to the Post and Courier of Charleston.

The MDJ has reached out to Stingray Allstars and Varsity Spirit for comment.