After 23 years, last local Ohio public school to win football championship shares special bond
A special bond helped capture public school's last local Ohio football championship.
ysnlive.com
GOLD FOR ROCCO
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Cardinal Mooney golf standout Rocco Turner sat down with D.J. Yokley and Steve Leslie at The Sports Grill in Cranberry, Pennsylvania to talk about his golf state championship. Turner won the 2022 Ohio Golf Division three state championship at NorthStar Golf Club back in October. Turner came out on day one shooting a 74 to have a one stroke lead after the first day. Turner then followed that up with a lower score of 71 on day two to win the state championship. Turner took home the gold for Cardinal Mooney, along with a first team All-Ohio First Team selection.
ysnlive.com
HOGAN AND MITCHELL SIGN ON TO NEXT LEVEL
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons softball team has two more players signing to the next level! As The Falcons left-side of the infield specialist, starting second baseman Caitlin Mitchell and the catcher for Austintown, McKenna Hogan have both made their college decisions! Both Fitch seniors will stay Falcons as they will be a part of Notre Dame College in Cleveland this time next year.
ysnlive.com
“JUST FOR KICKS”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- Three sport athlete at Cardinal Mooney High School Nick Pregibon joined DJ Yokley and Steve Leslie at The Sports Grille in Cranberry. Pregibon plays soccer, basketball and is the kicker for Cardinal Mooney. Pregibon has had an extremely busy fall season, playing 13 weeks in football as the Cardinals were able to make it to the regional semifinal before falling to number one seeded South Range Raiders.
whbc.com
Where will Massillon or Lake Play Next Week if they win? INFO HERE!
Designated home team will be determined after the regional finals. Regional final pairings also included. THIS IS THE PLAN FOR MASSILLON OR LAKE. THEY ARE IN REGION 7:. Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m. If Avon Wins Region 6:. Region 5 vs. Region 6 at...
ysnlive.com
MEYER CLOCKS BEST TIME FROM OHIO IN CROSS COUNTRY TOWN USA MEET
TERRE HAUTE IN- Louisville freshman Kylah Meyer already has a fantastic high school season under her belt. In her first year with the Leopards she managed to become a state qualifier. The numbers don’t lie, Kylah is one of the best runners in the area. In the state meet, Meyer finished 37th out of 173. Over the weekend Meyer put her skills to the ultimate test as she traveled to Terre Haute Indians to compete in the Cross Country USA meet. Terre Haute is known to be the hotspot for cross country in America, and attracts some of the top runners you can find. Kylah ran well finishing with a time of 19:08 which was good for 3rd overall, and the best time clocked by a runner from Ohio. This accomplishment only adds to the excitement of what we are going to see out of Kylah’s future.
ysnlive.com
40 YEARS OF STAMBAUGH STADIUM
The year was 1982. It was the year the 1982 World’s Fair came to the United States. Knoxville, Tennessee played host to the World’s Fair that summer. It was also the year when the Anheuser-Busch company launched Budweiser Light (aka Bud Light) and the year that gave us one of the biggest movie box office blockbusters of all-time in “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” Remember the “E.T. Phone Home” scene? I do.
Bird sanctuary in Canfield nearly complete
It's been nine months since we first showed you the new Birds in Flight Wildlife Sanctuary Canfield.
Michael Stanley Resonators tribute show canceled as drummer Tommy Dobeck fights cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael Stanley Band fans, still mourning the 2021 death of its Cleveland legend namesake and looking forward to another walk down a white-lined memory lane, will have to wait a bit longer. “The Resonators Celebrate the Michael Stanley Songbook” show scheduled for Dec. 9 at MGM Northfield...
dayton.com
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
27 First News
Top 10 snowiest, least snowiest Novembers on record for Youngstown
NE Ohio and NW Pennsylvania have started to see snow showers across the area, and some locations have picked up minor accumulations. More snow showers are expected tonight for the northernmost part of Trumbull and Mercer counties. November 2022 is not close to making it into the record books for...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Failed police levy leaves Newton Falls in limbo
Close to a dozen Newton Falls residents stood and spoke out against getting rid of the police department at a meeting Wednesday evening.
Kent State University professor denied promotion because of gender identity, lawsuit claims
AKRON, Ohio -- Kent State University unlawfully rescinded a promotion to a qualified professor because of their gender identity, according to a federal discrimination lawsuit filed Monday in Akron. GPat Patterson, an assistant professor with Kent State’s English Department, accused the university of engaging in “sabotage” by reneging on a...
theccmonline.com
John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building
John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
Meeting to discuss landfill in Columbiana County
It all deals with a proposal from Vogal Holdings Inc.
Man arrested after bizarre night in Salem
A Salem man is facing charges after a run-in with police and a bizarre trip to the hospital.
Two taken to hospital after I-80 crash
Troopers responded to I-80 mile marker 233 in Hubbard around 8:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Wahlburgers coming to Austintown
A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
Farm and Dairy
.5888 acre wooded lot near Pymatuning Lake, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 1120 Maple Dr., Williamsfield, OH 44093 Directions: Take Rt. 322 just west of PA/Ohio line or Rt. 322 east of Rt. 7 to Maple Dr. and south to lot. Watch for KIKO signs. Auctioneer/Realtor:. Russell T. (Rusty) Kiko, Jr., C.A.I.,
