What makes our communities so beautiful? Not just the great people, but the infostructure. The architecture where we house our businesses, the roads we drive on, the bridges that span the beautiful Chautauqua Lake. Keeping those things strong is part of what helps our counties draw in visitors and enables our local population to get around. It’s important to maintain these structures. And now, in that spirit, a section of 1-86 (Southern Tier Expressway), fondly known as the Stow Bridge is going to see some repairs.

BEMUS POINT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO