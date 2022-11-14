Read full article on original website
City of Jamestown weighing next steps after fire at former furniture facility
The City of Jamestown, New York is determining the next steps for a former furniture manufacturing facility after a fiery blaze. According to the post-journal, Mayor Eddie Sundquist of Jamestown said Wednesday’s fire put fire crews, volunteer crews, and county responders at risk while preventing the fire from spreading. The mayor said the fire presents […]
wnynewsnow.com
Extensive Cleanup Process Underway Following Former Furniture Factory Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Following the massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown on Wednesday, city officials are looking ahead to what will likely be an extensive cleanup process. “When they first arrived, they found the building heavily involved with fire on multiple floors. It...
erienewsnow.com
Investigation Underway To Determine Cause Of Massive Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to try and determine what sparked a massive fire at a former factory in Jamestown. Firefighters from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first...
Blazing fire engulfs four-story building in Jamestown, New York
Fire crews in Jamestown, New York continue to monitor the scene of a massive fire that brought down a four-story building on Wednesday. Fire crews in Jamestown are unsure as to what caused a blaze but said they will remain on the scene Wednesday and Thursday to ensure another fire does not spark. Around 11:22 […]
erienewsnow.com
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
erienewsnow.com
Interstate 90 Reopens in Ashtabula County
Interstate 90 has reopened in Ashtabula County following a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes between State Routes 7 and 11 were shut down for more than seven hours starting Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash also closed Interstate 90 eastbound in western...
State of emergency in place as lake-effect begins late Thursday
Several highways will be closed to commercial traffic starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, including the New York State Thruway.
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul declares state of emergency, including Chautauqua County
State officials are calling an incoming snow storm that could paralyze the Buffalo area a "life-threatening storm" that could dump up to four feet of snow. Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to Buffalo today where she declared a state of emergency in advance of the storm for 11 upstate counties. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with snowfall rates of three or more inches per hour...
Truck drivers make final push to leave WNY before NYS Thruway closures
There is now already less traffic on the New York State Thruway than normal now that commercial drivers are not allowed on the thruway between Rochester and the Pennsylvania state line.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Restores All Speed Limits; I-90 Reopens Near Ohio State Line
PennDOT has restored all speed limits on the interstates in northwestern Pennsylvania and said Interstate 90 has reopened near the Ohio state line. The area had been closed due to a crash Thursday in Ashtabula County. Earlier in the day, PennDOT lifted the vehicle restrictions on Interstates 90 and 86...
thevillagerny.com
1-86 Over CHQ. Lake Rehabilitation Project
What makes our communities so beautiful? Not just the great people, but the infostructure. The architecture where we house our businesses, the roads we drive on, the bridges that span the beautiful Chautauqua Lake. Keeping those things strong is part of what helps our counties draw in visitors and enables our local population to get around. It’s important to maintain these structures. And now, in that spirit, a section of 1-86 (Southern Tier Expressway), fondly known as the Stow Bridge is going to see some repairs.
chautauquatoday.com
All Chautauqua County schools will be closed on Friday
All Chautauqua County school districts have decided to cancel school for Friday as a result of Governor Kathy Hochul's declaration of a state of emergency in Chautauqua and 10 surrounding counties, consultation with county authorities, and the weather predictions of heavy snowfall, high winds, and blizzard-like conditions throughout parts of the region. Dunkirk City Schools Superintendent Mike Mansfield, who spoke with WDOE News on Thursday, said the decision came after a Zoom meeting with other superintendents in the county...
wesb.com
“Boo” Coder, Former Township Supervisor and Fire Chief , Passes
A former Bradford fire chief and Bradford Township Supervisor has passed away. James Coder, known as “Boo” to his friends, joined the Bradford City Fire Department in 1975 and served for 36 years until retiring as fire chief in 2011. He also served on the Bradford Township Board of Supervisors for many years.
3 wanted in tri-state theft ring investigation
WILKES BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrests of three individuals they say are involved in a tri-state retail theft ring. Officials say Buffalo, New York residents Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons, are wanted for stealing from and Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre […]
Travel ban in place for most of Erie County, travel advisory for northern towns
Erie County has issued a state of emergency and travel ban for the county, due to the incoming winter storm.
wesb.com
14 Disabled Vehicles on Red Rock Hill Tuesday Evening
Poor weather led to multiple reports of disabled vehicles on Red Rock Hill Tuesday. Firefighters from Derrick City and Otto were dispatched around 5 PM and both sides of the Hill were shut down. In all, 14 vehicles were stuck due to the poor weather. No injuries were reported and...
erienewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
yourdailylocal.com
Seneca Speaker to Give Presentation on Relicensing of Seneca Power Station at JCC
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – SUNY Jamestown Community College will host a special presentation by Justin Schapp, Deer Clan citizen of the Seneca Nation, at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Weeks Teleconference Hall, located in the Katharine Jackson Carnahan Center on the Jamestown Campus. “How Do Indigenous People Right...
WGRZ TV
EC Sheriff: Seeks help with mounting costs for custody of Tops shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six months after the racist massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo the legal process against the suspect is moving forward just as the bills to watch over him are piling up. 2 On Your Side went to talk with the Erie County Sheriff as...
wesb.com
Olean Council to Meet in Rochester
The Olean Common Council will be holding a meeting in Rochester on Saturday. The Council will be touring the Irondquoit Skyview Centre, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is believed to be a model of the developer’s plans for the shopping center.
