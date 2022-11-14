One of Evil Geniuses VALORANT’s new team members can be anyone—including your hard-stuck gold friend

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
VALORANT Patch 5.10: Full notes and updates
VALORANT Patch 5.10 is here, and it brings numerous changes to the game. The latest update focuses on three agents: Cypher, Harbor, and Fade. The devs have buffed Cypher and Harbor and nerfed Fade. A new feature that combats toxic players is also making its way into the game. As...
dotesports.com
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
dotesports.com
How the Anima Squad trait works in TFT Set 8
Teamfight Tactics’ eighth set, Monsters Attack!, sees heroes and villains summoned into the Convergence—more specifically, Spatulopolis—to duke it out in epic battles. One of the realm’s premier defenders, the Anima Squad, will be ready to roll should you choose to opt-in while facing your opponents. Anima...
dotesports.com
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
dotesports.com
Riot continues to push aside counter-jungling in League Patch 12.22
After skimming through the notes for Riot Games’ newest League of Legends update today, the community noticed that the developers have made another significant change that will make it extremely hard for experienced junglers to counter their opponent across Summoner’s Rift. Patch 12.22 marks the beginning of League’s...
dotesports.com
Are Dota 2 supports in a healthy spot? Hilarious play from Sneaky may make you think twice
Support heroes are in a completely different state in Dota 2 compared to five years ago. The current state of the game allows supports to save up more gold and purchase impactful items. But former League of Legends pro Sneaky’s one-shot crit once again put the sad truth of playing as a support in Dota 2 on display.
dotesports.com
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
dotesports.com
Who said video games aren’t useful? UFC fighter learned English thanks to Call of Duty
Learning English in Brazil can be a difficult task. Not everyone has the financial means to afford classes or even access to the internet where unorthodox learning methods can be found. The Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano is currently living abroad to practice and compete in the world’s most prestigious...
dotesports.com
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
dotesports.com
What is Unhinged in Call of Duty: Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here, adding a fresh spin on the Warzone gameplay fans have grown to love. Classic modes like solos, duos, and trios are back, meaning players can dive in alone or with a group of friends to survive the intense battle royale experience. Warzone...
dotesports.com
What is ‘aim assist ease in’ within Overwatch 2?
When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.
dotesports.com
Can an official Pokémon not look like a Pokémon? Expert artist analysis details how it can happen
Since Pokémon was first announced and in every subsequent news cycle where new Pokémon are revealed for upcoming games, fans have questioned what exactly makes a Pokémon design look like a Pokémon. Every time a new game is announced and the designs start popping up online,...
dotesports.com
Can you play Warzone 2 solo?
Much of the hype around the release of Warzone 2 has emphasized squading up and using teamwork to your advantage. Whether you’re trying to be the last team standing in a standard game of Warzone or you’re trying to help your team exfil in the game’s new DMZ mode, it’s easy to see why there’s been so much talk around how cooperative the newest version of the battle royale is.
dotesports.com
CouRage and TimTheTatman show why proximity chat is Warzone 2’s best weapon
Popular YouTube content creators CouRage and TimTheTatman loaded up the recently launched Warzone 2 today, encountering several unlucky fans and harshly welcoming them to the new battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone was initially released on March 10, 2020. After years of anticipation and speculation, Activision finally dropped Warzone 2...
dotesports.com
Saint’s Row reboot moves to new studio after failing to meet expectations
As part of Embracer Group’s latest financial earnings report, Volition—the creator of the Saints Row reboot—is now a part of Gearbox Software. “Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future success at Volition,” the announcement reads. “This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last.”
dotesports.com
100 Thieves’ Project X is already in playtesting, with plenty of ideas on what the game might be
100 Thieves confirmed in May that it is making its own video game, the working title of which was simply Project X. And while it’s clear that the game is still incredibly early in development and the 100 Thieves team is still deciding what it wants the game to be, the org released an update on Project X today that also featured feedback on the game from 100 Thieves creators and early gameplay.
dotesports.com
Are the starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shiny locked?
Shiny Pokémon are a staple in the Pokémon series. Outside of the main story, hunting for Shinies has become a passion project for many fans, despite no aspects of a Pokémon changing outside of their coloration. These special Pokémon return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though they...
dotesports.com
Zeri’s dreadful League stats show why buffs can’t come soon enough
Zeri is in dire need of buffs in League of Legends if she wants to ever dig out of the hole she has found herself in. Following the release of Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Zeri has sunk down to a 45.25 percent win rate in the Platinium rank and above, according to U.GG, making her statistically the worst AD carry in the game.
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms League’s next wave of mid-scope updates belongs to Jax and Rell
The next two League of Legends champions who will be receiving mid-scope updates in the near future are Jax and Rell, Riot Games announced today. The two champions have come up frequently in discussions surrounding possible updates in recent months, and now, it appears as though changes are finally in the pipeline.
Comments / 0