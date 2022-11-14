Construction on Central Kitsap (WA)’s New Fire Station to Start Next Month

Pleasanton will celebrate the completion of the newly-constructed Fire Station No. 3 on Santa Rita Road at noon Friday, Patch.com reported. Representatives from the city of Pleasanton and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department will cut a ribbon and offer tours of the newly rebuilt station at 3200 Santa Rita Road, the report said. In January 2021, the nearly 50-year-old station was torn down after a study determined that it would make more financial sense to replace the structure rather than repair it.

