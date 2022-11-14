Read full article on original website
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth women drives car into building
ELLSWORTH– A woman is now facing charges after police say she crashed her car into a building on purpose. Ellsworth Police Department is investigating this accident which happened just after 2 oclock Wednesday morning. Police say Megan Rich of Ellsworth was driving on high street when she purposefully drove...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
WGME
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
Multiple Arrests Made After Maine Couple is Held at Gunpoint in Their Own Bathroom
According to WGME 13, multiple people have been arrested following an apparent home invasion in Maine that ended with the residents being held at gunpoint in their own bathroom. The news station is reporting that a couple, who was in their home on Court Street in Bangor, were suddenly faced...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
Father Found Guilty after 11-Month-Old Daughter Overdoses on Fentanyl in Maine
Father Guilty in the Case of 11-Month-Old Overdosing on Fentanyl. A 28-year-old man from Corinna, Maine was found guilty Thursday after his 11-month-old daughter’s near-fatal overdose on fentanyl in 2021. 11-Month-Old had Cardiac Arrest after Ingesting Fentanyl. On June 26, 2021, Zachery Borg was using fentanyl at his home...
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race
MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
Many Versant Customers To See Monthly Power Bills Jump by $23 on Jan. 1
The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday approved an increase in the supply rate for customers of Verizon's Bangor Hydro District. The 41-percent increase in the supply rate will translate, on average, to an increase of about $23 for residential customers. Versant does not control the standard offer supply rate....
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
WGME
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
mainepublic.org
Customers of Versant Power to see significant rate hike
The Maine Public Utilities Commission accepted bids and announced new electricity supply rates for customers in Versant Power's Bangor Hydro District for 2023. The rates apply to the "standard offer," which most Mainers purchase. For residential customers, the rate will be 16.4 cents a kilowatt hour. PUC Chair Phil Bartlett...
