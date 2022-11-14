ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbush, ME

wabi.tv

Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Ellsworth women drives car into building

ELLSWORTH– A woman is now facing charges after police say she crashed her car into a building on purpose. Ellsworth Police Department is investigating this accident which happened just after 2 oclock Wednesday morning. Police say Megan Rich of Ellsworth was driving on high street when she purposefully drove...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Three arrested in Greenbush

GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
GREENBUSH, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case

It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
GOULDSBORO, ME
wabi.tv

1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
WGME

City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub

BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
BANGOR, ME
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Ballot error delays outcome for CD-2 race

MAINE, USA — A last-minute glitch resulted in a delay in ballot tabulations for the second congressional district race between U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and challenger, former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine. The Nov. 8 election moved into a round of ranked-choice tabulations after neither candidate could reach...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
WGME

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Customers of Versant Power to see significant rate hike

The Maine Public Utilities Commission accepted bids and announced new electricity supply rates for customers in Versant Power's Bangor Hydro District for 2023. The rates apply to the "standard offer," which most Mainers purchase. For residential customers, the rate will be 16.4 cents a kilowatt hour. PUC Chair Phil Bartlett...
BANGOR, ME
