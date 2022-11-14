Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
mauinow.com
Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine changes hands as longtime publisher retires
After 26 years, Diane Haynes Woodburn has retired as publisher and owner of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine. Her successors are the husband-and-wife publishing team, Chris and Angela Amundson, owners of Flagship Publishing, Inc. The asset purchase took place on Oct. 1, 2022, heralding the retirement of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
mauinow.com
Zoning change for Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute’s proposed marine conservation center
The Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee will discuss a proposed resolution and bill for a zoning change for construction of a marine conservation and research center by the Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute in Mā‘alaea, Maui. The topic surfaces for discussion in committee at 9 a.m. Wednesday,...
hawaiibusiness.com
Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969
Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hear our story’: Healthcare workers at Maui’s main hospital rally for better wages
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of healthcare workers from Maui’s main hospital held signs in Kahului on Wednesday. Approximately 75 Maui Memorial Medical Center employees lined Kaahumanu Avenue near Puunene Avenue demanding better pay to afford Hawaii’s cost of living. China Kapuras is a case management specialist at the...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Maui: Havens
Over the pandemic, Chef Zach Sato opened up Havens, home to smash burgers, saimin, and more. It has since become a go-to comfort food spot for many, and the success has resulted in two food truck spots in Kahului and Wailuku. I went to the original spot in Kihei, located...
mauinow.com
West Maui wildfire that started in Kauaʻula is now 90% contained
The Kaua’ula Fire first reported on Nov. 8, is now considered 90% contained, according to fire officials. The burn area remained at 2,100 acres this morning. On Wednesday, strong winds at the upper elevations of the burn area exposed some hot spots which were addressed by Air 1, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. “These hot spots were well within the burn perimeter and did not threaten to spread further,” he said.
Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii
We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii. Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
KITV.com
Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
‘Heart of Maui’ film intent on saving forest birds
Haleakalā National Park has released a new short documenary, "Heart of Maui" in an effort to understand why we need to take action to save the forest birds of Hawai'i.
Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa
We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
KITV.com
Maui officials share plans to address shoreline erosion
Part of the project involves looking for offshore spots from which to extract sand and pump it onto the beach. County officials, community members join heads to tackle erosion on Maui coastline. As erosion eats away at a Maui shoreline, county officials, community members, and researchers have been mulling over...
mauinow.com
Bayanihan Food Distribution set for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
The November 2022 Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue across from Maui Waena School. “Binhi at Ani understands there is still a need for these Food Distribution drives,” said Melen...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Hawaii’s Miss Aloha Hula is the new face for Nike’s indigenous collection
HNN News Brief (Nov. 16, 2022) The Hilton Hawaiian Village had some electrical problems recently. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Erosion concerns heightened as high surf advisory in effect for Oahu's North Shore. Waves up to 16...
Genki balls eat Ala Wai sludge, keiki teach tourists
Ala Wai Elementary School students and staff shared the importance of their efforts with Japanese tourists for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
mauinow.com
Pacific Whale Foundation announces Welcome Home the Whales 2022 event and online auction
Presented in partnership with OCEAN Organic Farm and Distillery, Welcome Home the Whales celebrates the annual return of humpback whales to Maui Nui waters with an in-person fundraising event Nov. 17 and an online auction, which began on Nov. 4, both benefiting ocean conservation nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation. Hosted at...
1,300 ballots arrived too late to count, so far
The Big Island clerk told us the majority of the postmarks were on or after election day on Nov. 8.
10 cheapest places to fill up your gas tank in Hawaii
The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Hawaii is $5.21, which is down 12 cents since last month, according to AAA.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Erosion concerns heightened on Oahu’s North Shore as big-wave season begins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory is in effect for several parts of the state. On Oahu’s north and west facing shores, wave heights could reach between 12 to 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That energy is coming from a strong northwesterly swell. Kauai is...
