Kihei, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine changes hands as longtime publisher retires

After 26 years, Diane Haynes Woodburn has retired as publisher and owner of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine. Her successors are the husband-and-wife publishing team, Chris and Angela Amundson, owners of Flagship Publishing, Inc. The asset purchase took place on Oct. 1, 2022, heralding the retirement of the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Tracking Hawai‘i Paychecks Versus Living Costs Since 1969

Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Maui: Havens

Over the pandemic, Chef Zach Sato opened up Havens, home to smash burgers, saimin, and more. It has since become a go-to comfort food spot for many, and the success has resulted in two food truck spots in Kahului and Wailuku. I went to the original spot in Kihei, located...
WAILUKU, HI
mauinow.com

West Maui wildfire that started in Kauaʻula is now 90% contained

The Kaua’ula Fire first reported on Nov. 8, is now considered 90% contained, according to fire officials. The burn area remained at 2,100 acres this morning. On Wednesday, strong winds at the upper elevations of the burn area exposed some hot spots which were addressed by Air 1, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. “These hot spots were well within the burn perimeter and did not threaten to spread further,” he said.
KHON2

Food 2Go: The Surfing Pig Hawaii

We’re checking out an awesome food spot in Kaimuki that features award-winning flavors with a bold local twist. That’s right, it’s time we’re talking about The Surfing Pig Hawaii.  Joining us with all the ono details is Ray Kelsall, general manager of The Surfing Pig Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Maui healthcare workers hosting a rally to call for fair wages

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui healthcare workers are gathering for a rally, Wednesday, to call for fair wages as they continue to be understaffed and underpaid. Maui Health System employees will be meeting near the Maui Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WAILUKU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Lessons Learned 40 Years Ago From Hurricane Iwa

We Americans make a point of observing the anniversaries of major historic and natural events. Maybe there’s a psychological benefit in recalling traumatic events shared with many others. I don’t know psychology, but I do think emergencies are important learning opportunities that can benefit us years later. The...
KITV.com

Maui officials share plans to address shoreline erosion

Part of the project involves looking for offshore spots from which to extract sand and pump it onto the beach. County officials, community members join heads to tackle erosion on Maui coastline. As erosion eats away at a Maui shoreline, county officials, community members, and researchers have been mulling over...
mauinow.com

Bayanihan Food Distribution set for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022

The November 2022 Bayanihan Food Distribution will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului at 780 Oneheʻe Avenue across from Maui Waena School. “Binhi at Ani understands there is still a need for these Food Distribution drives,” said Melen...
KAHULUI, HI

