Inflation Swallowed Up Almost All of the Wage Gains Over the Past Five Decades. Hawai‘i’s average annual wages, adjusted for inflation, have only increased 16% since 1969. Wages have increased more than eightfold since then, but the prices for goods and services in Honolulu have increased a lot too. In 1969, the Consumer Price Index was 39.4; in 2020, it was 286.008 – an increase of more than seven-fold.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO