pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Digital Trends

You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)

The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
shefinds

The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately

Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Digital Trends

Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale

Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.

