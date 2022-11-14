ASHLAND — Ashland City Council is finally going out to bid for the demolition of the former Eagle gas station that has sat vacant along Claremont Avenue for years. The abandoned gas station at 602 Claremont Ave. received a $250,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development in July 2021, but demolition has been delayed because of environmental studies that needed to happen at the site, said Ashland Mayor Matt Miller.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO