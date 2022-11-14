ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)

You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
TechRadar

Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy this holiday season?

The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s latest iPhone generation. However, the company continues to sell last year’s iPhone 13. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or looking to buy a new iPhone for the first time in several years, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14.
torquenews.com

Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch

The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks

Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
BGR.com

Three iPhone 14 models outsold the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch

Overall, the iPhone 14 models are a success. Even with Apple taking a month to release the iPhone 14 Plus, only the three available versions could outsell the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch. That said, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was still the best-selling iPhone in September 2022, a year after its initial release.
torquenews.com

Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
BGR.com

Backlit Apple logo on MacBook models could make a comeback in the future

Seven years ago, Apple removed the backlit Apple logo from its MacBook line. Available since 1999, when the company released the PowerBook G3, this was one of the most iconic design choices introduced by Apple. After all these years of a polished metal logo, it seems the company could be readying to reintroduce the backlit Apple logo with new technology.
makeuseof.com

What Size Apple Watch Should You Buy?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of technology that works best with your iPhone. Apart from simply displaying notifications on your wrist, it also includes several health features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and others.
ZDNet

Need ANC headphones? Bose's ultra-popular QuietComfort 45 are $80 off

Whether you want to soak in the latest Taylor Swift album or listen to this week's Crime Junkie episode, noise-cancelling headphones can help you catch every detail. And you're in luck, because the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are currently on sale for only $249, discounted $80 off the original price.
laptopmag.com

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack drops to $71 — its lowest price yet!

Black Friday 2022 is around the bend and we're seeing early Black Friday deals on Apple gear. If you've waited this long to pick up an Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, it's time to get off the fence. Right now, you can get the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $71 (opens...
Creative Bloq

Wow, Apple's unreleased iPhone charger is pretty weird

We're big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq, so it's fascinating to see leaks of prototypes or rumours of new products from the Cupertino-based tech giant. But here's what seems to be an Apple device that made it all the way to the testing stage before being mysteriously (or perhaps not so mysteriously) abandoned.

