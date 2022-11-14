Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: smart and powerful
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 looks excellent while being smart enough to monitor all you could need
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy this holiday season?
The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s latest iPhone generation. However, the company continues to sell last year’s iPhone 13. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or looking to buy a new iPhone for the first time in several years, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14.
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
torquenews.com
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
The Apple Watch can't compete with this Garmin Instinct Crossover feature
Garmin is measuring battery life in months, not days – and it's a stark reminder of the biggest limitation on the Apple Watch
Three iPhone 14 models outsold the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch
Overall, the iPhone 14 models are a success. Even with Apple taking a month to release the iPhone 14 Plus, only the three available versions could outsell the entire iPhone 13 series a week after launch. That said, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was still the best-selling iPhone in September 2022, a year after its initial release.
Google Black Friday deals live now: $19 Chromecast, $150 off Pixel 7 Pro and more
The Google Store's Black Friday deals are live, allowing you to make big savings on Pixel phones and wearables, Nest smarthome gear, Chromecast streaming sticks and more.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) vs. (2019): Should you upgrade?
Amazon has refreshed the Fire 7 Tablet so you can now buy the 2022 variant. If you're holding on to the 2019 model and wondering if an upgrade is in order, here's what you need to know.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Backlit Apple logo on MacBook models could make a comeback in the future
Seven years ago, Apple removed the backlit Apple logo from its MacBook line. Available since 1999, when the company released the PowerBook G3, this was one of the most iconic design choices introduced by Apple. After all these years of a polished metal logo, it seems the company could be readying to reintroduce the backlit Apple logo with new technology.
makeuseof.com
What Size Apple Watch Should You Buy?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Apple Watch is a fantastic piece of technology that works best with your iPhone. Apart from simply displaying notifications on your wrist, it also includes several health features such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and others.
ZDNet
Need ANC headphones? Bose's ultra-popular QuietComfort 45 are $80 off
Whether you want to soak in the latest Taylor Swift album or listen to this week's Crime Junkie episode, noise-cancelling headphones can help you catch every detail. And you're in luck, because the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are currently on sale for only $249, discounted $80 off the original price.
laptopmag.com
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack drops to $71 — its lowest price yet!
Black Friday 2022 is around the bend and we're seeing early Black Friday deals on Apple gear. If you've waited this long to pick up an Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, it's time to get off the fence. Right now, you can get the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $71 (opens...
Wow, Apple's unreleased iPhone charger is pretty weird
We're big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq, so it's fascinating to see leaks of prototypes or rumours of new products from the Cupertino-based tech giant. But here's what seems to be an Apple device that made it all the way to the testing stage before being mysteriously (or perhaps not so mysteriously) abandoned.
Comments / 0