'Please Don't Do This To Yourself': Aaron Carter's Fiancée, Melanie Martin, Begged Him To Stop Drug Use Days Before His Death
Just days before Aaron Carter's tragic passing on Saturday, November 5, the star's on-off fiancée, Melanie Martin, begged him to stop doing drugs, eerily telling him he would lose his life if he continued his dangerous lifestyle.The "I Want Candy" crooner was huffing during an Instagram Live when he claimed his baby mama, with whom he shares 11-month-old son Prince with, told him, "You're going to die."Carter seemed taken aback by the message and said out loud, "Wow ... that's f**ked up." According to reports, the dad-of-one read only part of Martin's message, and her full text shows that she...
TMZ.com
Aaron Carter Never Had Closure Conversation with Brother Nick Before Death
Aaron and Nick Carter had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and the brothers were never able to have a one-on-one conversation to bury the hatchet before Aaron's death. Family sources tell TMZ … Aaron believed he was on good terms with Nick in his final days, but he never...
Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Not Dead' After Millie Bobby Brown Expresses Interest in Playing Her
If Millie Bobby Brown ever stars in a Britney Spears biopic, it's going to be without the singer's blessing. One day after the Stranger Things star expressed interest in playing the pop star on the silver screen, Spears took to Instagram to make it clear she was not thrilled by the idea.
Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter breaks down in tears as band pays tribute to little brother Aaron
The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was visibly emotional on stage at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday, 6 November, as the band paid tribute to his brother Aaron Carter who was found dead at home on Saturday.The US musician, 34, opened for his elder brother’s band numerous times.Nick’s bandmates hugged him as the group took a moment to remember his brother.“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth,” Nick wrote in an Instagram post. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Neighbourhood says drummer is 'no longer a member' after María Zardoya groping claim
The Neighbourhood says they have "zero tolerance" for inappropriate behavior after The Marias frontwoman came forward about Brandon Fried.
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter's Final Performance Before Death: Singer Made 'Eerie' Goodbye Song? [Video]
Just hours before his shocking death, Aaron Carter posted a final, ominous social media message about "being gone." The musician passed away on Saturday at the age of 34, according to The U.S. Sun. Carter was sadly discovered dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday. The body of...
Sabrina Carpenter Becomes the ‘Dipshit’ Boy She Likes in Silly ‘Nonsense’ Video
“Ask and you shall receive” isn’t so much of a cliché when you’re a Sabrina Carpenter stan. After fans requested over and over that she make a video for her song “Nonsense,” the Emails I Can’t Send singer delivered. On Thursday night, Carpenter released an “unserious” video that matches the song’s energy, which has been a fan-favorite on her tour. Plus, the visual features cameos from her real-life besties. “The ‘Nonsense’ video really happened because of the fans persistently asking, and that’s the coolest feeling,” Carpenter tells Rolling Stone about the Danica Kleinknecht-directed visual, which follows the singer getting ready...
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
musictimes.com
Aaron Carter Last Will Non-Existent: What Will Happen To Fiancee and Son?
Aaron Carter died without a will, it has been learned. On November 5, the former child star died at the age of 34 at his Lancaster, California home. Police then recovered cans of compressed air and prescription medicines at the site, according to reports. However, an official cause of death has yet to be determined, since toxicology reports might take months.
Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir
Aaron Carter reportedly described for the first time how he stayed over at Michael Jackson’s home after a birthday party, only to wake up and find him at the end of his bed.The late singer apparently mentions the incident in his posthumous memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, according to an advance copy seen by the New York Post.It is Carter’s first detailed account of the incident, though he has alluded to it in previous interviews. The singer died last week in circumstances his family say are still “being investigated”.“Michael and I went into the...
SFGate
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked...
Nick Carter Skips First Backstreet Boys Interview Since Brother Aaron's Passing 'For Family Reasons'
Nick Carter has taken time out of promo with The Backstreet Boys to mourn the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. On Friday, November 11, Nick's bandmates made an appearance on British show This Morning to give fans an update about how their absent pal is doing in the wake of his younger sibling's passing. "Of course we are sending all our love to Nick Carter who wasn't able to be there for family reasons as we all know but gave the boys his blessing to go ahead with the interview," host Alison Hammond said before diving into the...
Aaron Carter ‘Made Amends’ With Brother Nick Prior To His Death: ‘He Loved His Brother’ (Exclusive)
After years of clashing, Aaron Carter and Nick Carter “were finally in a good place when [Aaron] died” on Nov. 5, Aaron’s rep told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Aaron was pronounced dead on Saturday after his fiancée, Melanie Martin, discovered him unresponsive in his Lancaster, California, home. Though his death brought a sad end to Aaron’s story, his rep told HL that the “Saturday Night” singer found some closure with Nick before it was too late. “[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick.”
Aaron Carter’s cause of death is being investigated, says singer’s family
The death of singer Aaron Carter is being investigated, his family has said.It was announced on Saturday (5 November) that the former child star, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had died aged 34.A cause is yet to be announced but, in a statement to The Independent, his family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express...
