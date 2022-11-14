ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself

Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony

A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Senior emergency medicine doctor ‘desperate’ to keep parents out of hospital

One of the country’s top doctors has said he is “desperate” to keep his elderly parents out of hospital.Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said hospitals are like “lobster traps” as they are easy to get into but hard to get out of.His comments come after figures showed the number of patients in hospital beds in England who no longer need to be there has reached a new monthly high.An average of 13,613 beds per day were occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital in October.For someone who is frail, hospital is often...
Hep

Vermont Corrections Department Fails to Treat Hepatitis C

The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) failed to meet requirements of a settlement regarding the treatment of incarcerated individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV). In 2018, the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation and the law firm of Costello, Valente & Gentry filed a class-action federal lawsuit against defendants including top officials with the Agency of Human Services and VitalCore Health Strategies, an organization under contract with the state of Vermont to supply proper prison health care. The lawsuit, which cited lack of proper health care for incarcerated individuals with HCV, was filed after a legislative hearing revealed that only 1 of the 258 incarcerated people with HCV received treatment in 2017.
VERMONT STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Legislation to address nursing home workforce shortages finds new supporter

The Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, introduced in May by Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Madeline Dean (D-PA) and David McKinley (R-WV), still awaits action in the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. But a supporter has emerged from outside the long-term care industry. In addition to...
healthpodcastnetwork.com

How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive

How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
healthpodcastnetwork.com

Keeping rural hospitals in the game

“Without a strong rural health care system, our nation’s ability to expand and contract with surges in demand will become very limited. When hospitals work together, they can better ensure that no community is left without a rural hospital for urgent care.”. Richard Watson is an emergency medicine physician.
CBS News

Hospitals face dire nursing shortage

Nurses are considered the backbone of the U.S. health care system, but there's an unprecedented shortage. The U.S. needs more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year until 2030 to meet the demand. Norah O'Donnell reports.
myzeo.com

Choosing a Career in Family Medicine in Portland

Family medicine is a sub-specialty of primary care that provides comprehensive health care to individuals and their families. Most family medicine specialists are also primary care physicians. In this field, doctors focus on the prevention and treatment of common illnesses and injuries that affect families. There are many factors to...
PORTLAND, OR
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Long-term care system ‘collapsing’ due to staffing challenges, industry advocate testifies

“Our long-term care system is collapsing under the weight of high costs and low staff,” an aging services advocate recently told lawmakers in Kansas. “It is hurting the quality and availability of services in our communities, and we are struggling to find solutions,” LeadingAge Kansas Chief Advocacy Officer Rachel Monger testified earlier this month before the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight.

