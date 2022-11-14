Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
Ars Technica
US hospitals are so overloaded that one ER called 911 on itself
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
University of Minnesota med school students pledge to fight 'White supremacy' at ceremony
A medical school pledge ceremony as spoken by students at the University of Minnesota Medical School is raising eyebrows for the wording students reportedly recited. Among other promises made publicly in August, the med students pledged "to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been marginalized by Western medicine" — and to fight "White supremacy, colonialism [and] the gender binary."
Many nervous patients show up for dental appointments while high
More and more nervous patients are showing up stoned for dental appointments, often forcing dentists to postpone treatment until the patient sobers up, new survey data shows.
Senior emergency medicine doctor ‘desperate’ to keep parents out of hospital
One of the country’s top doctors has said he is “desperate” to keep his elderly parents out of hospital.Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said hospitals are like “lobster traps” as they are easy to get into but hard to get out of.His comments come after figures showed the number of patients in hospital beds in England who no longer need to be there has reached a new monthly high.An average of 13,613 beds per day were occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital in October.For someone who is frail, hospital is often...
Vermont Corrections Department Fails to Treat Hepatitis C
The Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) failed to meet requirements of a settlement regarding the treatment of incarcerated individuals with hepatitis C virus (HCV). In 2018, the Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation and the law firm of Costello, Valente & Gentry filed a class-action federal lawsuit against defendants including top officials with the Agency of Human Services and VitalCore Health Strategies, an organization under contract with the state of Vermont to supply proper prison health care. The lawsuit, which cited lack of proper health care for incarcerated individuals with HCV, was filed after a legislative hearing revealed that only 1 of the 258 incarcerated people with HCV received treatment in 2017.
Indigenous and Black children increasingly experiencing racism, new study shows
A growing percentage of Indigenous and Black parents in the United States reported that their children have faced racist experiences, according to a study published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine.
These transformative leaders in healthcare are dealing with an unprecedented era of politics in the medical industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Insider identified 10 healthcare leaders changing the business. They're using government resources and dodging political attacks to innovate care.
"I’ve Seen Europeans Be A Bit Confused On That One": People Are Sharing "Unspoken Rules" Of American Life And Culture, And I Honestly Didn't Know Of Some Of These
"In other countries, this is a complete violation."
Staff shortages are crippling childcare centers across the U.S., and that’s only the beginning of the problem
Seven in 10 childcare centers don’t have as many open slots as they’d like right now. The primary reason? They can’t find enough staff.
Three Factors Supporting the Dental Industry's Preparation for the Future
If recent health outbreaks have taught us anything, it's that the future is unknown.
Phys.org
Is your child in a center-based day care? Research shows no need for concerns about behavioral issues
Previous research indicates that extensive time in early center-based day care is correlated with high levels of behavior problems in young children. However, the validity of this work has been controversial and its relevance outside of the United States has been called into question. Now, new research has used longitudinal...
Hospitals get creative to combat nurse shortage
The growing nursing shortage threatens to push America's health care system to a breaking point. Norah O'Donnell takes a look at some possible solutions to the crisis.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Legislation to address nursing home workforce shortages finds new supporter
The Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, introduced in May by Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Madeline Dean (D-PA) and David McKinley (R-WV), still awaits action in the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. But a supporter has emerged from outside the long-term care industry. In addition to...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Keeping rural hospitals in the game
“Without a strong rural health care system, our nation’s ability to expand and contract with surges in demand will become very limited. When hospitals work together, they can better ensure that no community is left without a rural hospital for urgent care.”. Richard Watson is an emergency medicine physician.
Hospitals face dire nursing shortage
Nurses are considered the backbone of the U.S. health care system, but there's an unprecedented shortage. The U.S. needs more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year until 2030 to meet the demand. Norah O'Donnell reports.
myzeo.com
Choosing a Career in Family Medicine in Portland
Family medicine is a sub-specialty of primary care that provides comprehensive health care to individuals and their families. Most family medicine specialists are also primary care physicians. In this field, doctors focus on the prevention and treatment of common illnesses and injuries that affect families. There are many factors to...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Long-term care system ‘collapsing’ due to staffing challenges, industry advocate testifies
“Our long-term care system is collapsing under the weight of high costs and low staff,” an aging services advocate recently told lawmakers in Kansas. “It is hurting the quality and availability of services in our communities, and we are struggling to find solutions,” LeadingAge Kansas Chief Advocacy Officer Rachel Monger testified earlier this month before the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight.
Comments / 0