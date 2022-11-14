For the first time in more than 25 years, the city fire department has exactly the fire engine it wants, OleanTimesHerald.com reported. The Olean Fire Department took the keys to the new Engine 41 on Monday, the report said. City and fire officials said the fire engine is the first built to the city’s specifications since 1996. The new engine should be in service soon once the firefighters get used to it.

OLEAN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO