Read full article on original website
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Summit Fire & EMS Board Selects Design for a Silverthorne (CO) Fire Station
The Summit Fire and EMS board of directors on Tuesday chose a concept for a fire station in Silverthorne — a move that comes after months of public pressure at Silverthorne Town Council meetings, SummitDaily.com reported. Residents on the north side of the county have expressed concerns with Summit...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Dalton (MA) Fire District Has Outgrown Its Station
Dalton Fire District is looking to take some strain off its overcrowded station at 20 Flansburg Avenue, BerkshireEagle.com reported. District heads have targeted the former Dalton Garage, located just across the street. But before they move in, the district will need town approval and a competitive bid, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Burlington (IA) Fire Lays Out Plans for New Station, Training Tower
The Burlington Fire Department’s mission is to be the premier emergency response agency in southeast Iowa, a goal that would be helped by a new fire station and training facility, TheHawkEye.com reported. Addressing the Burlington City Council on Monday, a fire official laid out the department’s plans for a...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
East Peoria (IL) Approves New Fire Station
The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday, CentralIllinoisProud.com reported. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously, the report said. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term lease...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Traverse City (MI) Discusses Using ARPA Funds for Gender Neutral Bathrooms at Fire Station
After months of debate and discussion, some northern Michigan communities are starting to spend their American Rescue Plan Funds, UpNorthLive.com reported. Traverse City is one of those communities, but a proposed expense raised questions among the firefighters, the report said. Two fire stations dating back to the 1970s have some...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Firehouse Subs Foundation Grant Pays for Equipment for Mt. Juliet (TN) Fire Department
New hazmat detection equipment has been added to the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet’s lifesaving arsenal through a grant from a sandwich restaurant company’s charitable foundation, WilsonPost.com reported. The amount of the grant was $5,362 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Firehouse Subs has a location in...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
CNH Architects Designs, Builds Two Stations for Plymouth (MN) Fire Department
CNH Architects had its hands full with the design and construction of two stations for Plymouth (MN) Fire Department, one a completely new build next to an existing station, and the other a new build married to renovated existing apparatus bays. Dave Dreelan, Plymouth’s deputy chief, says the departmental needs...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Grant Provides New Lifesaving Technology for Pocono Township (PA) Firefighters
Dozens of pieces of firefighting equipment line the wall inside the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company, PAHomepage.com reported. But now, thanks to a $200,000 grant, 27 new breathing apparatuses have been added to the wall, the report said. The air packs, also called SCBA’s, are worn on a firefighter’s back...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Plum Grove (TX) VFD Gets New Swiftwater Rescue Boat
Plum Grove Volunteer Fire Department located a fully-equipped Inflatable Swiftwater Rescue Boat for $8,000, BlueBonnetNews.com reported. The department did not have the $8,000 to buy the boat, but local assistance was offered by Trey Harris and El Norte Property Owners Association, the report said. A donation was made to the department that allowed them to make the purchase.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
$34K Grant to Bayville (NJ) Fire Department Will Go Toward Protective Gear
The Bayville Fire Department was awarded a $34,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to buy new equipment and protective gear, officials said, Patch.com reported. Ten million dollars in American Rescue Plan Firefighter Grants was distributed to 293 fire departments statewide after a competitive application process...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Tyrone Township (PA) Buys Smaller Fire Truck to Negotiate Winding Roads
Tyrone Township Board of Supervisors announced at its November 14 meeting that funds were raised to buy a new vehicle for the Sinking Valley Volunteer Fire Company, one that is slightly smaller than the other fire trucks and therefore easier to operate on winding roads, HuntingdonDailyNews.com reported. The need for...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Friendship (PA) Fire Company Celebrates Arrival of New Truck
Friendship Fire Company in Danville invited the community to celebrate the arrival of its new fire truck, Truck 19, Saturday, November 12. According to a news release from the company, there were stations with hands-on activities for children, fire demonstrations, food and more. The event ran from 1-4 p.m. and...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Calhoun County (SC) Council: ‘Oversight’ Cost County Extra for Fire Truck
Calhoun County failed to meet a payment deadline for the purchase of a new fire truck, resulting in the county having to pay nearly $22,000 more for the same truck, The Times and Democrat reported. The county missed the deadline to order the truck before a price increase went into...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Olean (NY) Takes Keys to New Fire Engine
For the first time in more than 25 years, the city fire department has exactly the fire engine it wants, OleanTimesHerald.com reported. The Olean Fire Department took the keys to the new Engine 41 on Monday, the report said. City and fire officials said the fire engine is the first built to the city’s specifications since 1996. The new engine should be in service soon once the firefighters get used to it.
Comments / 0