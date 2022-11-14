ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

The Rule Of Thumb For Preparing The Right Amount Of Thanksgiving Pie

What's Thanksgiving without pie? Whether you're hosting an intimate dinner or a blowout meal for extended family and friends, you may wonder just how many pies you need to satisfy everyone at the table. Well, this depends on a few different factors. The first factor is the type of pie...
WFAA

Smokin’ up some Thanksgiving meal alternatives

Thanksgiving is not far away and that means it’s time to start planning what’s on the menu. Kris Manning with Smokey Joe's BBQ serves up some delicious alternatives you can try to keep your table turkey-free. For more information, SmokeyJoesBBQDallas.com.
EatingWell

Ina Garten Is Sharing a Dessert Recipe Each Day for Thanksgiving—Including This Pie That's "Actually Better" with a Store-Bought Crust

Savory dishes tend to have the starring role on the Thanksgiving menu, but that doesn't mean a dessert can't sneak in and steal the spotlight. That's especially true if you choose a dessert recipe that looks as delicious as it tastes—and there's only one person to call for an easy dessert that will make your guests stop in their tracks: Ina Garten.
Us Weekly

21 Best Ugly Holiday Sweaters and Tees for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You can find Us wearing sweaters all throughout fall and winter, but something about a festive, fun or even totally ugly sweater just feels right around the holidays. It gets people into the holiday spirit, it makes for great […]
hunker.com

Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color

Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with ‌NYT Cooking,‌ Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
SheKnows

No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis' Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer

Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of! On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!” If De Laurentiis says this is a...
Albany Herald

Enjoy Takeout With 30 Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go Options

Thanksgiving is all about gathering together as a family, enjoying each other's company and gobbling up some delicious food. And while it's a day of gratitude and love, it can also be incredibly chaotic with all of the prep work involved.
TODAY.com

Make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts: Cranberry crumble, apple loaf cake and more

We've got enough to do before the big feast on Thanksgiving. That's why we're getting the baking done early (really early) with Elena Besser's brilliant and lavish make-ahead Thanksgiving desserts. The best part is that these aren't the type of make-ahead recipes you have to prep the night before the...
Recycled Crafts

How to make adorable recycled sock turkeys for Thanksgiving

I just did my winter clothing swap and I’m pulling out my thick socks so I guess it’s time to post an adorable sock craft. That is just what these little turkeys made from socks are- adorable! Fly on over to the blog Make it Grateful for the step by step tutorial on how to make stuffed sock turkeys to decorate for Thanksgiving.
ABC News

Simple pecan pie bars are a perfect friendsgiving or Thanksgiving treat

Why fuss over a full pecan pie when you can create a handheld treat to add to your friendsgiving or Thanksgiving dessert table?. Tiffany Chen, cookbook author and founder of Tiff's Treats in Austin, Texas, shared these simple pecan pie bars with "Good Morning America" that she says make for a perfect treat to pack for any impromptu holiday gathering.
Ridley's Wreckage

The only holiday appetizer you need. Cranberry jalapeño cream cheese dip.

I’m going to be honest, I don’t even really like cranberries, but this dip changed my way of thinking. It’s sweet and tangy with a hint of spice. It’s addicting and the first time I made it, I ate the whole thing … by myself, the night before thanksgiving. I kid you not. The dish to pass that I was responsible for, I demolished sitting in front of the television. It’s that good …
iheart.com

Ina Garten Offers Her Tips For A Stress-Free Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinners can be difficult for the host due to planning, shopping, cooking, preparing and serving a big meal, but culinary expert Ina Garten has some tips for reducing stress and making a seamless dinner for guests. Here are her recommendations:. Start your meal planning with a pen – she...
Epicurious

Extra-Fluffy Sourdough Dinner Rolls

The texture and flavor of these dinners rolls are everything I look for in the archetypical buttery roll. Using sourdough and added fermentation time, the rolls also exhibit very gentle sour notes reminiscent of mild buttermilk, which helps elevate the simple roll to something much more gratifying. To make these soft, fluffy rolls, I opt for using a technique called tangzhong, which is the act of precooking some of the flour in the recipe with a liquid, typically milk, until the mixture turns into a thick paste. Adding this paste to the dough brings extreme tenderness and a little extra sweetness making for extraordinarily tender and squishy rolls. These rolls make an exceptional addition to a Thanksgiving bread basket, but one of my favorite uses for these rolls is as mini French toast slices. Slice the rolls in half vertically, let them sit out uncovered overnight to firm, then proceed with soaking them in your favorite French toast custard before cooking them on a griddle.

