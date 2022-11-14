Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Breaks Silence About 'Crying' Outside Of Cara Delevingne's House: 'I Couldn't Get A Hair Outta My Eye'
Everything is not what it seems! Margot Robbie denied rumors that she was "crying" as she left best friend Cara Delevingne's house nearly two months ago. In a recent magazine interview, the Barbie star finally addressed the viral paparazzi photos of her, emphasizing both of the Suicide Squad actresses were more than all right.
Leonardo DiCaprio Held His 48th Birthday Party, And I’m Genuinely Surprised By How Impressive The Guest List Was
Apparently my invite must have gotten lost in the mail. Every now and then, a celebrity has a birthday party where the guest list is extremely 1%. It makes you think either “damn, all famous people are friends with each other” or “wow, the Illuminati is real.”
Elle
Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo
I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
Simon Cowell Makes Plea For 'Interesting' & 'Talented' Britney Spears To Rejoin Reality TV With Him: 'I Had A Fantastic Relationship With Her'
Simon Cowell is urging Britney Spears to return to her rightful place on reality television. Ten years after working alongside each other as judges on the U.S. The X-Factor, Cowell is itching to work with the princess of pop once again. Article continues below advertisement. "We spent so long on...
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
msn.com
Jana Kramer was 'ghosted' by Chris Evans after a 'mortifying' bathroom incident
Jana Kramer used to date Chris Evans. The 38-year-old actress - who split from Mike Caussin last year after six years of marriage - revealed that she dated the Sexiest Man Alive years before he shot to global fame as Captain America in the MCU series but never heard from him again after a "mortifying" bathroom incident.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
Sam Asghari catches Britney Spears off guard with bizarre Instagram Live in bed
Don’t let her be the last to know. Sam Asghari went live on Instagram while in bed with Britney Spears on Wednesday night, catching the pop star off guard. “Can I show you or no?” the actor asked his wife while sitting in the dark. “Huh? Show me...
Lourdes Leon Channels Her Mother Madonna’s Daring Style in This Hypnotic Catsuit at the Mugler Exhibition
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon is not only following in her mom’s footsteps career-wise, but she’s showing she’s just as daring when it comes to red carpet fashion. On Nov 15, Leon captivated fans when she stepped out in this mesmerizing catsuit at Thierry Mugler: Couturissime opening night at the Brooklyn Museum, an exhibit to honor the late designer. While Leon has been making a name for herself in both the modeling and music industries, we can’t help but think that her mama Madonna would approve of this hypnotic ensemble.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids
Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara Reflects On 2014 Split From Future: “It Was The Best Thing I Could Have Done”
Shortly after she and Hendrix went their ways, Ci met her match in NFL star Russell Wilson. Ciara may have made herself a picture-perfect life with her husband Russell Wilson shortly after meeting him back in 2016, but she wasn’t always a part of the union that has fans labelling them “couple goals.” In fact, the R&B singer was previously dating one of the most notoriously “toxic” rappers in the industry, Future.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Rapaport Rips Into 21 Savage In Defense Of Nas: “You’re Like ‘Cat In The Hat'”
Michael Rapaport says 21 Savage’s entire catalog can’t compete with Nas’s verse on Main Source’s “Live From The BBQ.”. 21 Savage continues to face backlash over comments he made about Nasty Nas this week. The latest to come at the Atlanta rapper’s neck is Michael Rapaport, who dedicated a 20-minute YouTube video to his love for Nas.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Shinobu Back to the Action
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really grabbed fans' attention with its debut season of the anime, and now one awesome cosplay is helping to demonstrate why Shinobu Kocho was such a stand out fighter among fans so quickly! The anime for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series started off with quite the quiet reception as it took its time to build up to the kinds of explosive action that fans are now enjoying from the series as it heads into its future seasons. But that build up was also filled with all sorts of fun and memorable characters who immediately made a mark with fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Admits To Spending $5K On His Barber: Watch
When you’re a billionaire, dropping four figures on your hair is apparently no big deal. Diddy has never been one to hold back on flexing his luxurious lifestyle. Neither has one of the women in his life, Yung Miami. Over the weekend, the City Girl took to social media to reveal that Sean Combs showered her in a stunning surprise delivery of red roses.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Addresses Jay-Z Reference On “King’s Disease III”
Nas discussed his lyrics referencing Jay-Z while appearing on “The Daily Show.”. Nas has spoken about his lyrics from King’s Disease III that reference his longtime rival Jay-Z. Appearing on The Daily Show, Nas remarked that the legendary rapper posted a picture of his Grammys in response to the album.
Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party
Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday. The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in...
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates His Grammy Nomination With Megan Fox in Studded Suit & Platform Sneakers
Machine Gun Kelly suited up while receiving his first-ever Grammy Award nomination. The star is officially a nominee for the 2022 ceremony’s Best Rock Album award, for his record “Mainstream Sellout.” Kelly shared snapshots of his attire worn when receiving the nomination, composed of a black pinstriped suit. The blazer featured silver spike accents and distressed fraying, while the trousers featured asymmetric silver zippers. Styled sans shirt by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, the ensemble was paired with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, pearl-studded huggie earrings and a bright yellow manicure. Megan Fox was also on-site for the special moment —...
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Reacts To Wack 100’s LAX Story
Future laughs off Wack 100’s recent claim about owing Trick Trick money. Clubhouse is still one of the most entertaining places on the Internet, especially when Wack 100 is hosting. The West Coast executive frequently hops on the app to discuss the latest in the culture, though it usually sparks some sort of controversy.
