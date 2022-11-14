A little over a month after ending the Blue Jays’ 2022 season, the Mariners reportedly have acquired one of Toronto’s better players. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Jays are sending outfielder Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners, marking the first noteworthy transaction of the Major League Baseball offseason. In exchange for Hernández, Seattle is shipping relief pitcher Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko north of the border, per the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. The Blue Jays confirmed the trade shortly after the reports from Passan and Divish.

