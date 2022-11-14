ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC officially launches the Drake Maye for Heisman campaign

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CINrF_0jAUCsbY00

The 2022 college football season is winding down as the UNC football program has two regular season games left and the Atlantic Coast Conference title game against Clemson .

One constant this year for the Tar Heels has been the play of quarterback Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman has been fantastic for UNC as they are off to a 9-1 start overall with Maye throwing for 3,412 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just 3 interceptions while completing 70.1 percent of his attempts. Maye has also added 584 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

Those stats are good enough to be in consideration for the Heisman Trophy and the Tar Heels have officially launched his campaign:

While the national media is starting to give more respect to Maye and his chances for the Heisman, players like CJ Stroud , Bryce Young , Caleb Williams , Blake Corum , and Hendon Hooker are getting more recognition as the weeks continue on.

How close will Maye get to receiving an invite to New York? With three games left, he could use a big ‘Heisman’ moment to convince the voters.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

UNC Basketball Programs Officially Sign 2023 Recruiting Classes

The UNC men’s and women’s basketball programs have officially inked the newest members of the Tar Heels. Six players signed their national letters of intent recently, solidifying their commitments to play in Chapel Hill. Here’s a look at each one, starting with the foursome playing for head coach Courtney Banghart and the women’s team:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone

On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
DURHAM, NC
sidelinesmagazine.com

Foxhunting With the Moore County Hounds

Four years ago, my grandma put me and my cousin, Grace, into summer horse camp in Maryland. Shortly after camp, I started taking lessons at a hunter barn in Orlando, Florida. My mom and dad weren’t into horses at all before I got involved but they are the best horse parents. Mom is awesome and Dad is always driving the trailer for me.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL News

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Midtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A will open soon in Midtown Raleigh. The Chick-fil-A Midtown Corner will open Thursday at the intersection of East Six Forks Road and Industrial Drive. Customers will be able to place orders for carryout or delivery on the Chick-fil-A app or online, according to a news release.
RALEIGH, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy