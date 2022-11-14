Read full article on original website
KTVB
Scott Slant: Two defenses that can go in the snow
Okay, there might not be snow on the field in Laramie, but there’ll be plenty of other elements to deal with. Tops among them: a wind chill that could be in the single digits. Wyoming is used to this stuff. Boise State showed it can handle climatological adversity in its big win at Nevada, even with limited depth. The Broncos were missing guys who have accounted for 14 of their 25 sacks this season, yet they logged four of them at Mackay Stadium. And if Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley is unable to go Saturday, the Broncos will be dealing with inexperienced backup Jayden Clemons. Wyoming’s defense, meanwhile, has given Boise State fits in recent years, allowing 23, 17 and 20 points. Two of those games were on the Blue Turf.
KTVB
Game Day Guide: Boise State visits Wyoming for Mountain West bout
Boise State looks to punch its ticket to the Mountain West Championship Game with a win over Wyoming Saturday in Laramie. Here's Bronco Nation's guide to the game. Boise State travels to Laramie this week with an opportunity to return to the Mountain West Championship Game for the fifth time in six years. A win over Wyoming Saturday gives the Broncos the 2022 Mountain Division title.
KTVB
Top basketball recruit in Louisiana signs with Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State men's basketball closed out the November signing period in style Thursday, announcing four-star prospect Chris Lockett Jr. has signed with the Broncos. Lockett Jr., a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard, is considered in the No. 1 basketball recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports and On3. The two...
KTVB
Two Boise State defenders accept invites to post-season showcases
BOISE, Idaho — A pair of Boise State defenders are heading to post-season senior showcases. On Monday, standout safety JL Skinner accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he will join some of the nation's top NFL prospects. The annual all-star showcase in Mobile, Alabama, takes place...
Boise State commit Chris Lockett Jr. breaks down his commitment
On the last day of signing day Boise State landed a commitment from three star shooting guard Chris Lockett Jr. Lockett recently completed an official visit to Boise State last week where he watched the team take on Washington State. “I chose Boise State because the whole coaching staff showed...
KTVB
Boise State's Spencer Danielson nominated for Broyles Award
The Broyles Award is presented annually to the top FBS assistant in college football. Danielson is in his second year as the Broncos' defensive coordinator.
KTVB
College of Idaho women's soccer raising money for trip to nationals in Florida
BOISE, Idaho — Several local collegiate soccer teams are already – or will soon be – competing in their respective national tournaments, and one needs the public's help to get there. The College of Idaho women's soccer team earned a spot to play in the NAIA National...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise
With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
Post Register
Steelhead stocking in the Boise River announced
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game report that Steelhead are headed to the Boise River on November, 18th. 125 steelhead fish will be stocked in the Boise River at five different locations: Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, West Parkcenter Bridge, and Barber park.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Popular Boise Wine & Tapas Bar Announces They’re Closing
We always hate to see it, but sometimes it just happens: local businesses close down. It's an unfortunate reality of business and here in Boise, we think that folks do a pretty amazing job at supporting local. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local favorites were forced to shut down, yet many were able to find creative ways to get to-go food out of the doors and survive--all thanks to local patrons willing to support.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Debbie Critchfield sends message to Idaho’s school officials after Election Day
Winner of the Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction race Debbie Critchfield chats with Republican supporters at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) You’d think that a candidate might want to take a...
KTVB
Southwest Idaho evening weather forecast: Patchy morning fog, colder Friday
Another cold night with patchy morning fog but otherwise sunny skies. Wednesdays high in Boise will be near 38°, and some mountain areas will be near that.
Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy
Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. The post Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers
The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
