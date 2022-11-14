ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady Says He Has 'Zero' Regrets About NFL Return After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

By Elyse Wanshel
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Tom Brady says returning to the NFL was the right thing for him to do, despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rough start this season and his recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen .

The famed quarterback was asked whether he regretted returning to professional football after initially saying in February that he was going to retire after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl championships.

“Zero, no. Definitely not,” Brady told reporters Friday , according to ESPN . “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Brady announced in March that he planned to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season, which may have been a point of contention with his supermodel ex-wife.

Gisele Bundchen and Brady at the 2019 Met Gala.

In October, just five months after Brady announced his return, the couple finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The couple shares two children, 12-year-old Benjamin Rein and 9-year-old Vivian Lake.

In September, Bündchen spoke candidly about her “concerns” about Brady returning to the NFL.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle at the time. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”

She also spoke to Elle about the sacrifices she’s made for the sake of Brady’s career, which he spent in large part playing for the New England Patriots.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there,” she said. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

Brady’s current season with the NFL hasn’t started with much of a bang. Brady spoke to reporters on Friday, when the Buccaneers were 4-5. They are currently 5-5 after their win against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

