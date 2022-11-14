Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
KFDM special report: Ranger Brandon Bess plays key role in using DNA to solve cold cases
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Cold cases leave many families with unanswered questions and leave the detectives who worked on the cases with hours of work and no results. However, with the evolution of using DNA to reopen and solve cold cases, a growing number of families are getting closure and finding some peace.
KFDM-TV
Texas hopes to execute Stephen Barbee today for 2005 Tarrant County murders
NOV. 16, 2022 — Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the third time in four years, Texas is planning to execute Stephen Barbee Wednesday evening. The execution had been paused up until hours before...
KFDM-TV
Texas' nursing homes are missing something: nurses
LUBBOCK — Robert Lozoya started a recent shift as a nurse manager for Carillon, Lubbock’s biggest senior home, at 7 a.m. For the next 12 hours, he triaged his duties, picking up the slack for the nurses who did not show up for work. He made sure patients didn’t choke on their lunch, treated wounds and fielded a myriad of calls to doctors, families and pharmacies.
KFDM-TV
Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their 2A rights
NOV. 14, 2022 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their Second Amendment rights" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
